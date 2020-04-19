Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro harangued protesters on Sunday who, breaking the quarantine for the new coronavirus, gathered outside the Army Headquarters in Brasilia to call for military intervention and the closure of Congress.

“We do not want to negotiate anything,” the far-right president shouted, climbing on top of a truck to the protesters who crowded the place with banners calling for “military intervention now with Bolsonaro” and to defend the AI-5 (Institutional Act number 5), a decree that in 1968 closed Congress and removed numerous constitutional guarantees.

“I am here because I believe in you and you are here because you believe in Brazil,” Bolsonaro shouted in front of the agglomeration, from which he remained a few meters distant. Children and the elderly, some wearing masks, were on the front line of the demonstration, which gathered about 600 people.

Bolsonaro constantly criticizes the leaders of Congress, the governors and mayors who defend the quarantine and social distancing measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus that in Brazil has already claimed almost 2,500 deaths and more than 38,600 cases.

The president denounces the lethality of the virus, which he describes as “influenza”, promotes crowds and repeatedly speaks in favor of opening trade and schools.

“You have an obligation to fight for your country. Count on your president to do whatever is necessary so that we can maintain democracy and guarantee what is most sacred to us that is our freedom,” said Bolsonaro, who in previous interventions condemned the restrictions on movement and commercial activity implemented in the country due to the coronavirus crisis.

In the brief speech, the president did not question the request for military intervention or the slogans in favor of the closing of Congress.

“Everyone in Brazil has to understand that they are subject to the will of the Brazilian people,” he said, however.

“We swear one day to give our lives for our country and we will do what is possible to change the destiny of Brazil,” Bolsonaro said, interrupting his speech due to a cough crisis.

The president’s gesture was condemned by politicians and spokesmen for the Brazilian public powers. “It is scary to see demonstrations for the return of the military regime, after 30 years of democracy,” said Luís Roberto Barrozo, judge of the Federal Supreme Court.

“It is regrettable that the president adheres to undemocratic demonstrations. It is time for the union around the Constitution against any threat to democracy,” former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002) said on Twitter.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), from the Partido dos Trabalhadores, also went to Twitter to comment on the action. “The same Constitution that allows a president to be democratically elected has mechanisms to prevent it from leading the country to the destruction of democracy and genocide of the population,” he wrote.

The President of Congress, Rodrigo Maia, wrote on Twitter that “there is no way out of democracy.” “We have no time to lose with coup rhetoric.”

Twenty governors signed a letter in support of the National Congress.

In Sao Paulo, where bulldozers began to be used to open pits in the state’s largest cemetery, there were also caravans in the afternoon against quarantine.

The state, with 1,015 deaths and 14,267 cases, is the epicenter of the disease in Brasilo. Governor Joao Doria, seen as a political rival by Bolsonaro, expressed his “repudiation” of the President’s action.