After the programs launched overlap and do not reach the expected goal, the Bolsonaro government improves measureshinder credit to small and medium-sized enterprises amid the crisis generated by the new coronavirus pandemic. In addition to expanding the scope of the financing of salaries, whose supply of resources was well below expectations, it advances in the regulation of the line that will be guaranteed by the endorsement fund of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

Since the beginning of the economic turmoil triggered by the new coronavirus, banks have already lent over R $ 900 billion in new resources, renewals and suspension of loan installments, according to the balance sheet of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) published today. Although the volume amounts to R $ 1 trillion, the use of small and medium-sized companies still faces difficulties to reach the top, either due to problems in the offer or even a low appetite for indebtedness in view of the restrictions imposed on loan assignments.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos, admitted today that policies for small and medium-sized companies have to be intensified and that the government discussed measures at the weekend so that aid reaches the tip more quickly. “This is our main problem today. The Central Bank is expected to announce measures soon with this direction,” he said, during a virtual public hearing in the mixed commission that monitors measures to combat the pandemic in the country.

One of the expected modalities is the line that will be guaranteed by the BNDES guarantee fund. The Provisional Measure (MP) that will allow the injection of about R $ 20 billion in the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI) and changing its rules is ready and is expected to be published by tomorrow. The expectation was that it would be released over the weekend, but operational issues delayed the schedule. “It was just a fine adjustment of the wording. There is no other open conceptual discussion. The MP should be published between today and tomorrow,” says a source familiar with the process.

The line that will have FGI guarantee must include companies with annual sales between R $ 360 thousand and R $ 300 millions. After the publication of the MP, the modality should still take a few weeks to be ready, Estadão / Broadcast. This is because there is a whole necessary approval process and operational issues. The R $ 20 billion budget to be injected into the FGI is already approved, but the idea is to free resources in tranches of R $ 5 billion or R $ 10 billion.

Payroll

The program created to finance the payroll of small and medium-sized companies during the crisis is being expanded, after its performance has been well below expectations. Of the R $ 40 billion in resources, only about R $ 2 billion were consumed, according to BC data compiled between April 8 and May 27. Around 79.9 thousand companies benefited, with 1.318 million employees.

To try to leverage these numbers, the program will be reformulated, according to the MP 944, which established payroll financing. Thus, the group of eligible companies, whose annual turnover was previously R $ 360 thousand to R $ 10 million, will be up to R $ 50 million. The program will be extended for another two months and the ban on companies not firing has been relaxed, as anticipated by the Estadão / Broadcast. Now, those who access financing will have to keep at least 50% of jobs.

For the director of credit products at Santander Brasil, Cassio Schmitt, flexibility is not perfect, but it makes sense in the current scenario. “More than a third of the companies preferred negotiating wages or even giving two months of work suspension and not having an extra burden in this period of crisis, even though it is an extremely cheap debt”, he explains.

The BC’s expectation is that the changes will increase the demand for resources, being R $ 5 billion for program extension and other R $ 5 billion due to the expansion of the group of eligible companies. In total, the potential would be R $ 15.5 billion. For Campos Neto, however, changes in the salary financing program may push the concession to the home of R $ 20 billion, half of the initial budget.

Pronampe

A third initiative under development in the Bolsonaro government is the National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Pronampe). The focus is on businesses with annual sales up to R $ 4.8 million and the credit limit will be R $ 100 thousand. To make the line viable, the Union will reinforce the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO), managed by Banco do Brasil, in R $ 15.9 billion.

Banks, however, have shown a low appetite for the line, Estadão / Broadcast. In the calculations of some financial institutions, the rate charged and the risk of small and medium-sized companies, which increased in the crisis, prevent the account from closing.

Given the low appetite of banks, the program can be revised or a new alternative can be studied, according to the vice president of a large bank. The Bolsonaro government would already be thinking, even, of a ‘plan B’ after the release of the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22, released by decision of the Supreme Court (STF). In it, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, signals, like what happened in previous governments, greater interest in helping big companies. “We are going to make money using public resources to save big companies. Now, we are going to lose money saving small companies,” said Guedes, at the time.

In view of the criticisms generated by his statement, the economic team would be designing an emergency aid program for small companies in the amount of R $ 10,000. The same would be triggered if Pronampe did not take off, as anticipated by the Estadão / Broadcast last week.

Myth

According to the BC president, criticisms that money is not flowing to those in need, despite the injection of R $ 1.2 trillion in liquidity measures in the financial system, they are a ‘myth’. “The measures had an effect. It is not true that credit is collapsing in Brazil. It is growing,” he said, during a hearing in the joint commission that monitors measures to combat the pandemic. The granting of resources in the country exceeds, according to its presentation, that of other countries such as the United States, France and Germany.

Banks have expanded credit, according to Febraban president Isaac Sidney, even in the midst of an adverse scenario arising from the pandemic. “The total of concessions until May 22 is already close to R $ 1 trillion, with a reduction in interest rates and spreads, even with a sharp increase in credit risk”, he evaluates, in a note to the Estadão / Broadcast. “This well reveals that the banks here are part of the solution and not of the problem in the unprecedented crisis”, he adds.

Despite the growth seen so far, banks see the performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter, which shrank 1.5% compared to the previous three months, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), reflecting itself in post-crisis lending performance. Market estimates indicate that, in the second quarter of this year, the fall in economic activity may be more than 10%, which should impact ‘strongly’ the demand for credit.

