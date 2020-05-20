The Ministry of Health published on Wednesday (20) a new protocol that guides the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in mild cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus and which has already killed about 18 thousand people in Brazil.

Until then, the possibility of applying these drugs, generally used against malaria and lupus, was restricted to severe cases of Covid-19. Like Donald Trump, President Jair Bolsonaro is enthusiastic about using chloroquine against the new coronavirus, although there is no scientific proof of its effectiveness.

According to the protocol, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can be used from the first day of treatment of patients with mild symptoms, which include runny nose, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, cough, fatigue and headache, always in combination with azithromycin, used against respiratory infections.

The application of these medications is “conditional on medical evaluation” and the patient’s consent. The protocol also admits, right in its second paragraph, that “so far there is no robust scientific evidence that allows the indication of specific pharmacological therapy for Covid-19”.

The use of chloroquine against the new coronavirus was a reason for disagreement between Bolsonaro and former health ministers Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich. The Federal Council of Medicine authorizes the application of the drug, but does not recommend it.

