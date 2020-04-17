Engineer João Luiz Filgueiras de Azevedo has commanded the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development since February 2019 and has been fighting the emptying of the organ promoted by the Bolsonaro government. The President of the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), João Luiz Filgueiras de Azevedo, was exonerated from the post by the government, as published on Friday (17/04) in the Official Gazette.

In his place, Evaldo Vilela, the current president of the Minas Gerais State Research Support Foundation (Fapemig), was appointed. The order, dated April 16, is signed by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Walter Souza Braga Netto.

Graduated in Aeronautical Engineering, Azevedo was at the head of CNPq since February 2019. According to Folha de S.Paulo and the G1 portal, he learned of the dismissal by the Official Gazette.

To G1, Azevedo said he knew that the resignation would happen, but did not know when. “It was no surprise,” he said.

Azevedo had been fighting the emptying of the CNPq promoted by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. According to the CNPq Servers Association, cited by G1, the exoneration is linked to the fact that he seeks more funds and autonomy for the entity.

During his tenure, he took a stand against the merger between CNPq and the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes), defended by the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, according to information from the newspaper O Globo.

Vilela, in turn, has held both the command of Fapemig and the presidency of the National Council for Research Support Foundations (Confap) since last year. Graduated in Agronomy, with a master’s degree in Entomology and a PhD in Chemical Ecology, Vilela was dean of the Federal University of Viçosa.

According to Globo, in March 2019, when the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications (MCTIC), to which CNPq is linked, suffered a contingency of 42.2% of its funds, Vilela warned of the consequences of this.

“I don’t see any willingness in the government’s economic area to resolve this account. Master’s scholarship students earn 1,500 reais a month. Doctoral students, 2,200 reais. Last year, in Minas Gerais, I saw students receiving aid 15 days late. and who had difficulty paying for buses and buying food, “he told the newspaper at the time.

The new CNPq president was also one of the signatories to a letter addressed to Bolsonaro in July 2019, at the height of the Amazon crisis, in defense of data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), questioned by the government.

In August 2019, CNPq announced the suspension of the granting of new scholarships due to lack of funds. Until last year, the agency financed more than 80 thousand scholarship holders in undergraduate and graduate courses. In early September, the MCTIC obtained authorization from the Ministry of Economy to reallocate a part of CNPq’s own resources, 82 million reais, and pay for the month’s grants. The money should be used to promote research.

According to a survey by Folha de S.Paulo, more than 21 thousand studies were published in 2017 with support from CNPq, which represents almost 65% of new studies in Brazil in which they received some form of support and 33.5% of those from scientists in the world. Brazil.

