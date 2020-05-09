President Jair Bolsonaro gave up holding a barbecue at the Palácio da Alvorada on Saturday, 9, after strong negative repercussions for the fraternization amid the advance of deaths by the covid-19. Bolsonaro even called the event that he himself announced days ago “barbecue FAKE” (fake) in publication on his social networks. This Friday, in a tone of irony, he declared that he hoped to host 3,000 people at the barbecue.

“Some idiotic journalists criticized the FAKE barbecue, but the MBL went above and beyond with ACTION IN JUSTICE,” wrote the president this Saturday, referring to the judicial measure proposed by the Free Brazil Movement.

On Thursday, 7, Bolsonaro said he would receive “some 30 guests” at the Alvorada Palace. The barbecue would be paid for with a “cow” of R $ 70 reais per person. According to the president, the guests would still play “peladinha”, as football games are called. The holding of a barbecue goes against the social distance measures proposed by health authorities around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

On the internet, the subject #churrascodamorte was among the most commented on Twitter this Saturday, 9. Critics of the initiative made this keyword more than 50 thousand mentions. The expression # Churrasco10kdoBolsonaro is also at the top of the most commented topics on the platform. This hashtag refers to the nearly 10,000 deaths by covid-19 in the country. According to data from the Ministry of Health, Brazil registered, on Friday, 8, 751 deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus victims to 9,897. There are already 145,328 confirmed cases of the disease.

– Some idiotic journalists criticized the FAKE barbecue, but the MBL has outdone itself, filed for ACTION IN JUSTICE. . Link on YouTube: https://t.co/pQdJJurngy – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) May 9, 2020

In the morning, Bolsonaro received only the Minister of the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, at the official residence of the Presidency.

Since the declaration of a state of emergency due to the pandemic, President Bolsonaro has had several commitments over the weekend that run counter to recommendations for social isolation. In Brasília, he has already visited local commerce, causing agglomeration in administrative regions of the federal capital and participated in demonstrations favorable to his government and contrary to the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

