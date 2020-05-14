MP issued by the president determines that, due to the “context of uncertainty about the most appropriate measures”, only those who commit a manifest “gross error” or have acted with the intention of causing harm can be punished. President Jair Bolsonaro edited this Thursday ( 05/14) a provisional measure (MP) that exempts public officials from liability in cases of errors in combating the new coronavirus. The MP was published in the Official Gazette.

Public agents can only be held responsible in the civil and administrative spheres if there is “intent or gross error”, “manifest, evident and inexcusable, practiced with serious guilt” and “with a high degree of negligence, recklessness or malpractice”.

The provisional measure addresses both actions or omissions in addressing the public health emergency as well as combating the economic and social effects resulting from the covid-19 pandemic.

The gross error must be determined “taking into account a number of factors” that are not foreseen “outside the context of the pandemic”.

Among them are “the real obstacles and difficulties of the public agent, the complexity of the matter and the duties exercised, the lack of information in urgent or emergency situations and the practical circumstances that have imposed, limited or conditioned to action or omission”.

In addition, it should be considered “the context of uncertainty about the most appropriate measures to face the covid-19 pandemic and its consequences, including economic ones”.

“The mere causal link between the conduct and the harmful result does not imply accountability of the public agent”, says the text.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bolsonaro has minimized the risks of the new coronavirus and has opposed measures of social isolation.

The MP has the force of law and is already in force, although it still depends on approval by the National Congress.

According to the most recent bulletin, the Ministry of Health, Brazil has 13,149 deaths due to the new coronavirus and almost 190 thousand confirmed cases. More than 78,000 people are recovering from the disease in the country.

