The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, signed a provisional measure, published this Thursday in the Official Gazette, which exempts public officials from responsibility in the “civil and administrative” spheres in the event of mistakes in combating the coronavirus.

Agents can only be held responsible in the civil and administrative spheres if they act with “fraud” or if they make some “gross mistake” for the practice of acts related to both the measures to confront the health emergency and combat economic impacts and social consequences of the pandemic.

“The mere causal link between the conduct and the harmful result does not imply the responsibility of the public agent,” the measure stresses.

The document highlights that officials who commit “collusion”, that is, agree to deliberately promote harm to third parties, will also be held responsible.

The measure classifies as “gross error” any action or omission “with a high degree of negligence, recklessness or lack of skill”, and indicates that, for its analysis, “a series of factors must be taken into account” that are not foreseen “outside of the context of the pandemic ”.

Among the new factors that will be evaluated for possible punishment of public officials are the “real difficulties” of the official, the “complexity” of the subject and the powers of the server, and “incomplete information” in an emergency situation. “

Likewise, “circumstances and practices that may limit, impose or condition the action or omission of the public agent” will be considered for an eventual sanction.

The measure signed this Thursday also considers that the global health crisis is a time of “uncertainty about the most appropriate measures to face the pandemic and the possible consequences.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Bolsonaro has been one of the most skeptical regarding the severity of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which he considers to be a “flu”, and has defended the opening of the economy, including gyms. and hairdressing salons in the country, epicenter of the Latin American pandemic.

According to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health, Brazil has 13,149 deaths from COVID-19 and almost 190,000 confirmed cases.

