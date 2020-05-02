BRASÍLIA – While trying to reverse the decision of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) that prevented Alexandre Ramagem from taking charge of the Federal Police, President Jair Bolsonaro evaluates appointing delegate Rolando Alexandre de Souza to head the institution. Current secretary of Planning and Management at the Brazilian Research Agency (ABIN), Rolando is close to Ramage, the agency’s general director, of whom he is considered “right-hand man”.

The possible appointment of Rolando is seen as an alternative for the president to maintain the influence of Ramage, who is close to the Bolsonaro family, in Federal police. According to people close to the president, the director general of Abin has been directly involved in decisions about the future of the PF command, an assignment of the Minister of Justice, André Luiz Mendonça.

According to the state Ascertained, Rolando’s appointment could be completed in a few days. There is a concern with the advance of the “Fake News” inquiry, which could reach his children and even servers who work in the so-called “hate office“. The investigation has already identified pocket entrepreneurs who are financing attacks against ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) on social networks, as revealed by the state.

There is also another investigation opened by determination of the STF minister, Alexandre de Moraes, to investigate “facts in criminal thesis” involving the organization of anti-democratic acts, after Bolsonaro participated in a protest in Brasilia convened on social networks with messages against the STF and Congress .

Another apprehension of the president is the investigation about Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) who deals with a “cracked” scheme in his old cabinet, in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The case was revealed by the state.

Rolando was at the Federal Police Superintendence in Alagoas until September last year, when he took over Abin’s Planning and Management secretariat at Ramage’s invitation. Before being vetoed at the command of the PF, the head of the intelligence agency was already assembling his team at the top of the institution and taking Rolando with him.

On the other hand, Ramage was Bolsonaro’s security during the electoral campaign and joined the list of trusted assistants of the Planalto with the support of councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). His appointment to the board of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), in July 2019, is attributed to the president’s son.

Bolsonaro was warned that appointing Ramage to head the PF would boost the accusations of former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, who upon resigning said the president wanted to make political interference with the Federal Police and have access to intelligence reports. However, he insisted and the appointment was published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) on April 27, along with confirmation by Mendonça, former Federal Attorney General, for the Ministry of Justice.

A few hours before the inauguration ceremony at the Planalto Palace on Wednesday, the 29th, Minister Alexandre de Moraes suspended the appointment of Ramage to the directorate-general of the Federal Police. The preliminary decision responded to a request submitted by the PDT after the government issued a decree confirming the nomination.

According to Moraes, Moro’s statements about attempting to interfere with the corporation’s autonomy, the dissemination of messages exchanged with the former minister and the opening of the inquiry at the Supreme Court itself to investigate the charges motivate the need to prevent the possession of Ramage.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look

.