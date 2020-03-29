The Brazilian president continues to deny the severity of the Covid-19 coronavirus, calling it “a small cold” that would kill only older people.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visited a market in the suburbs of the Brazilian capital to insist on the need to keep Latin America’s largest economy running, instead of stopping activities to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

However, the social media campaign of Bolsonaro’s office “Brazil cannot stop” (#BrasilNaoPodeParar) was banned on Saturday by a federal judge and met with a barrage of criticism from state governors, politicians, public health experts and even the Minister of Health himself.

In Taguatinga, a slum in Brasilia, Bolsonaro stopped at a busy market square to talk to a man who was selling skewers on the grill.

“We have to work. There are deaths, but that depends on God, we cannot stopThe man said, according to a video posted on the president’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. “If we don’t die of the disease, we will starve.”

Bolsonaro argued that the Brazilians must continue working to generate income while taking precautions not to become infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The president also charged state and municipal officials who implemented strong blockades, closed nonessential businesses, and banned public gatherings, including in churches, for the purpose of saving lives.

Despite confirmed cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, which tripled in three days to 3,904 on Saturday, with 114 deaths so far, Bolsonaro continued denying the severity of the disease, calling it “a small cold”That would kill only older people.

“Sorry, some people will die, they will die, this is lifeBolsonaro said in a television interview.

The social media campaign “Brazil cannot stop”, which suggests to most Brazilians that there is no need to isolate themselves at home, was prohibited by judge Laura Bastos in Rio de Janeiro at the request of federal prosecutors.

The judge ruled that Brazilians could not be encouraged to abandon the isolation of their homes and return to the streets without a national plan to combat the pandemic. (Rts.)

