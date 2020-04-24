According to a publication, also signed by the Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, the dismissal was ‘on request’; Abin director is appointed to head PF

The dismissal of the director general of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, determined by President Jair Bolsonaro, was officially published in the Official Diary of the Union (DOU) this Friday, 24.

According to the publication, signed also by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro, the dismissal was “at the request”. Although there is speculation about the current director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), Alexandre Ramage, as a substitute for Valeixo, the doumento does not point to a new name. Traditionally, the choice is made by the Minister of Justice.

The president’s decision comes days after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) authorized the opening of an investigation to investigate who organized and financed demonstrations in defense of the dictatorship on Sunday. Bolsonaro participated in an act with this content before the Army HQ in Brasilia. He was irritated after some of his allies were targeted by the Federal Police.

Moro resigns

Worn out in the government since his anti-corruption agenda lost prominence, Moro warned President Bolsonaro on Thursday, 23, that he would leave the team if he imposed a new name for the PF general directorate. The threat of resignation provoked strong reactions in the three branches of government and the military wing of the government entered the field in an attempt to secure Moro, the most popular minister of the Esplanade.

