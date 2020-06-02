According to the Attorney General, this is a unilateral declaration; destination of the inquiry depends on the FTS

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said in an interview with TV Globo on Monday night, 1st, that the president Jair Bolsonaro he did not agree with him when he spoke about closing the investigation that investigates whether the president tried to interfere politically in the Federal Police.

“It turns out that it is a unilateral statement. The president forgot to agree with me,” said Aras in an interview with the program ‘Conversa com Bial’, from the broadcaster. The attorney general avoided stating what the fate of the investigation will be, which can be filed or lead to a complaint against Bolsonaro.

President Jair Bolsonaro talks to Attorney General Augusto Aras at Planalto Palace 4/17/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Photo: .

Aras also commented on the president’s statements that he would be a strong candidate if he could nominate a third name to the Supreme Court (STF). Bolsonaro’s term of office runs until the end of 2022, until then the minister Celso de Mello he will compulsorily retire in November this year when he turns 75, and the same will happen with Marco Aurélio Mello next year.

An eventual third vacancy in this term of Bolsonaro, who has already said he intends to seek re-election in 2022, would only open in the event of the death or voluntary retirement of one of the other ministers of the court.

Commenting on the matter, Aras said that he has reached the top of his career and that he does not think beyond the two-year period he has at the head of the Attorney General’s Office.

“I have reached the peak of my career. I have not done a project for more than two years,” said Aras in the interview.

