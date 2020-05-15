Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday called the social isolation measures adopted by the country’s governors to contain the advance of the coronavirus “absurd” and said he was “ready” to discuss the opening.

The president made an “appeal” for the governors “to review those policies”, because, as he considered, “hundreds of more lives” will be lost “because of those measures to close everything.”

“Are people dying? Is it. I regret? I regret. But it will die much, much more if the economy continues to be destroyed by those measures,” Bolsonaro told reporters outside the Palacio de la Alvorada, his official residence in Brasilia.

The president, one of the most skeptical regarding the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which he describes as “influenza” and “neurosis”, also criticized the total confinement adopted in some regions to stop the spread of the disease.

According to the governor, said measures will “break Brazil” and citizens will be “condemned to live in a country of miserable ones.”

“This story of ‘lockdown’, they are going to close everything, this is not the way. This is the way of failure, (it is) going to break Brazil,” said the president, who urged the rulers who have already adopted these measures to “apologize and do the right thing”.

“It is the portrait of Brazil, the country is becoming a country of the poor,” he added.

Since mid-March, Brazilian governors have adopted social distancing actions in an attempt to contain the accelerated spread of Covid-19, despite repeated criticism and censorship by Bolsonaro, contrary to quarantines.

Brazil, the Latin American epicenter of the pandemic, faces the growing advance of the disease in the midst of a pulse between the governors and the president, who is pressing to open even the country’s gyms and hairdressing salons.

According to the most recent bulletin of the Ministry of Health, Brazil counts 13,149 deaths from Covid-19 and almost 190,000 confirmed cases.

We recommend the podcast ⬇

Spotify

Apple Podcast

Google Podcast

Omny

.