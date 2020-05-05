BRASILIA – One day after appointing the new director general of the Federal Police, Rolando Souza, President Jair Bolsonaro denied on Tuesday, 5, interference in the investigative body and was exalted with journalists when asked if he had determined the change of the superintendent of Rio de Janeiro.

“Shut up”the president shouted the three times he was asked about the matter in front of the Palácio da Alvorada. He left the site without answering questions. Souza was appointed yesterday and took office afterwards, in a meeting that lasted 20 minutes. On the same day, in one of the first measures in office, the new PF chief changed the command of the corporation’s Superintendence in Rio de Janeiro – an area of ​​interest to Bolsonaro and his children.

Superintendent Carlos Henrique Oliveira was invited to take over as executive director of the PF, which places him as number two of the new director. The promotion was seen by delegates as a “strategic” way of changing the command of the Fluminense PF. The name of who will assume the post has not yet been released.

“The current superintendent of Rio de Janeiro, whom (ex-minister Sérgio) Moro said I want to exchange for family matters … There is no relative of mine investigated by the PF, neither I nor my children, zero. A lie that the press replies all the time, saying that my children want to change the superintendent “, said Bolsonaro.

On the 24th, when announcing his resignation from the government, a former minister of justice accused the president of trying to interfere in the PF and having access to intelligence reports of the agency. Moro mentioned that, in addition to the command of the corporation, Bolsonaro also demanded changes in regional superintendencies, such as Rio.

“Where is he (Carlos Henrique Oliveira) going? To be executive director of the PF, he will be the superintendent, there are 27 superintendencies, to be executive director. Am I changing him? Am I influencing the PF? it is a scam “, said the president, who was carrying a copy of the cover of the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in his hands with the news of the change in Rio.

Then, questioned by the report of the Estadão / Broadcast if he asked for the exchange in Rio’s superintendency, Bolsonaro responded by telling the professional to shut up. “Shut up, I didn’t ask anything,” he shouted. At the insistence of another reporter, he again told the journalists to shut up.

“I didn’t interfere with anything,” he continued. “I have nothing against the superintendent of Rio and I do not interfere with the PF. He is being invited to be executive director, zero two.”

“It’s the same thing that I arrived, I suppose, to the Ministry of Defense and said I want him to change the Commander of the Southern Military Command, that I don’t like him and put him in command of the Army. It’s the same thing,” he said. Bolsonaro.

Appointment. The new PF director is considered the right arm of the director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), Alexandre Ramagem. Last week, Ramage was nominated by Bolsonaro, but the act was blocked by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court. The minister understood that the appointment did not meet the principle of impersonality.

As Estadão showed on Saturday, Rolando’s appointment is seen as an alternative for the president to maintain the influence of Ramage, who is close to the Bolsonaro family, in the corporation.

Investigation. The now ex-PF superintendent in Rio may be heard by the PF in the investigation that investigates deviation in purpose and attempted Bolsonaro’s “political interference” in the corporation. Yesterday, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked the Supreme Court to authorize the testimony of the new executive director of the Federal Police.

In August last year, Oliveira was at the center of the crisis between Bolsonaro and Moro due to the change of command in the PF. In addition to him, ex-general director of PF Maurício Valeixo and superintendent in Amazonas, Alexandre Saraiva, should be heard in the case – name that Bolsonaro even nominated for Oliveira in charge of the corporation in Rio.

