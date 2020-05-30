Part of the measures announced by the President Jair Bolsonaro as a way to fight the new pandemic coronavirus it has been locked for at least 40 days. The installation of 2 thousand beds in ICUs, the purchase of 3,300 national respirators and the hiring of 6 thousand doctors for university hospitals were some of the commitments that the president made publicly between March and April and that did not leave the paper. For analysts, the government lacks leadership and political articulation.

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Ministry of Defense, in Brasília, this Friday, the 29th.

Photo: Gabriela Biló / Estadão Content

Estadão made a survey of all the promises made by the president in speeches on TV and on his official social networks. There were 17 commitments on measures to combat the pandemic between March 17 and April 21. Of these, 41% have not been fully complied with.

Made on March 20 on his Facebook account, the promise to install 2 thousand ICU beds in the country is proceeding slowly. In the last two months, according to the Ministry of Health, only 340 mobile ICU beds (quick installation) were rented and distributed. Meanwhile, at least five states have more than 75% of their beds for busy busy patients. The increase in vacancies could help Amazon, Ceara, For, State and Sao Paulo gaining momentum in the fight against the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, the last call for tenders did not receive proposals because of the “shortage of respirators on the market”.

A technical note prepared by researchers from Fiocruz pointed out that almost 6 out of 10 municipalities do not have respirators. On April 21, when the country recorded 2,761 deaths, Twitter promised 3,300 pieces of equipment. So far, with the number of deaths ten times higher, the Ministry of Health has delivered 1,437. The portfolio had a contract of more than R $ 1 billion with a Chinese company to purchase 15 thousand respirators, but, after defaulting, canceled the purchase and started to depend on national production.

The contract with four Brazilian companies provides for the distribution of 14,100 respirators. But with a delivery time of up to 90 days, the equipment may arrive until November, when, according to forecasts by scientists, the peak of the epidemic may have passed. O Ministry of Health said there is no prediction of when all respirators will be delivered.

Another commitment that did not completely leave the paper was the acquisition of tests. Twitter promised to distribute approximately 10 million exams and has so far delivered 6.9 million, 4.7 million of which are rapid tests (serological) and 2.1 of RT-PCR (molecular biology). Even though it is one of the countries that least tested its own population, the Brazil continues as the second place among the nations with more cases of Covid-19 in the world, behind only United States. With underreporting, experts believe that the Brazil it could be the next epicenter of the pandemic.

The country lacks an integration and coordination plan between the federal government, states and municipalities, assesses the president of the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco) and professor of epidemiology at the Institute of Social Medicine at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, Gulnar Azevedo.

“The situation is serious. You cannot expect what should have already happened. SUS has the capacity to hire professionals and organize private beds. In addition to the lack of an integrated plan, there is a slowness in putting the actions into practice, “said the professor.” There is no point in receiving the respirator in October, the beds for two months from now. We need it for today, but we are unable to respond. ”

In addition to the failure to keep promises, the government’s political crises have hindered the formulation of a strategy to fight the disease, according to analysts. For disagreements regarding social isolation measures and the use of chloroquine, two ministers of health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich, left the portfolio during the crisis, which, in theory, should formulate the strategy to Covid-19.

MPs have slow pace of approvals



An analysis of the provisional measures issued by the government during the crisis of the new coronavirus shows slow pace of approvals. Without a consolidated base in Congress, Twitter maintained the tendency to govern through provisional measures also in relation to the pandemic. Of the 49 proposals sent to Congress that were related to the subject, 46 are MPs. All of them are valid for 60 days and can be extended for another two months, but will expire if they are not approved by the Legislature. So far, only three MPs have passed the plenary and became laws: the regulation of tax amendments to combat the pandemic, the law that regulates the emergency situation to combat the crisis and the rule that allows Embratur to help in the process of repatriation of Brazilians abroad.

To Estadão, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), stated that it is trying to move forward with the MPs. “This week we must vote five or six. At this moment of the pandemic it is up to MP.”

Political analysts said the use of MPs is expected in times of crisis, but warned of the risk of legal uncertainty caused by rules that last only 120 days.

For the teacher Joyce Light, researcher at the Nucleus of Political Institutions and Elections (Nipe) of the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap), there is a lack of dialogue between the Executive and the Legislative, and many of the government’s proposals are being made under pressure from parliamentarians themselves. “Congress put pressure on the Executive to send the PM for emergency aid. Just as there is pressure to issue a new PM to facilitate the opening of credit for micro-entrepreneurs. The government could, yes, be doing more if it had a coalition. ”

An analysis of the content of the proposals sent to Congress to mitigate the effects of the pandemic shows that more than half concern financial issues. “There are few proposals from the president aimed at the clearest protection of the population, both in terms of health, as well as social and economic,” said the professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and coordinator of the Bureaucracy Studies Center, Gabriela Lotta.

The report sought the Planalto Palace for clarification on the non-compliance with some of the president’s proposals Jair Bolsonaro, but was informed that the demand should be dealt with by the Ministry of Health.

See too:

Escalation of covid-19 cases in refrigerators

.