Part of the measures announced by President Jair Bolsonaro as a way to combat the new coronavirus pandemic has been in place for at least 40 days. The installation of 2 thousand beds in ICUs, the purchase of 3,300 national respirators and the hiring of 6 thousand doctors for university hospitals were some of the commitments that the president made publicly between March and April and that did not leave the paper. For analysts, the government lacks leadership and political articulation.

The newspaper O Estado de São Paulo surveyed all the promises made by the president in speeches on TV and on his official social networks. There were 17 commitments on measures to combat the pandemic between March 17 and April 21. Of these, 41% have not been fully complied with (more information on this page).

Made on March 20 on his Facebook account, the promise to install 2 thousand ICU beds in the country is proceeding slowly. In the last two months, according to the Ministry of Health, only 340 mobile ICU beds (quick installation) were rented and distributed. Meanwhile, at least five states have more than 75% of their beds for busy busy patients. The increase in vacancies could help Amazonas, Ceará, Pará, Pernambuco and São Paulo to gain momentum in the fight against the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, the last call for bids did not receive proposals because of the “shortage of respirators on the market”.

A technical note prepared by researchers from Fiocruz pointed out that almost 6 out of 10 municipalities do not have respirators. On April 21, when the country recorded 2,761 deaths, Bolsonaro promised 3,300 pieces of equipment. So far, with the number of deaths ten times greater, the Ministry of Health has delivered 1,437. The portfolio had a contract of more than R $ 1 billion with a Chinese company to purchase 15 thousand respirators, but, after defaulting, canceled the purchase and started to depend on national production.

The contract with four Brazilian companies provides for the distribution of 14,100 respirators. But with a delivery time of up to 90 days, the equipment may arrive until November, when, according to forecasts by scientists, the peak of the epidemic may have passed. The Ministry of Health said there was no prediction of when all respirators would be delivered.

Another commitment that did not completely leave the paper was the acquisition of tests. Bolsonaro promised to distribute approximately 10 million exams and has so far delivered 6.9 million, of which 4.7 million are rapid tests (serological) and 2.1 are RT-PCR (molecular biology). Even though it is one of the countries that least tested its own population, Brazil remains second among the nations with the most cases of covid-19 in the world, behind only the United States. With underreporting, experts believe that Brazil may be the next epicenter of the pandemic.

The country lacks an integration and coordination plan between the federal government, states and municipalities, assesses the president of the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco) and professor of epidemiology at the Institute of Social Medicine at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, Gulnar Azevedo. “The situation is serious. In addition to the lack of an integrated plan, there is a slowness in putting the actions into practice,” said the professor. “There is no point in receiving the respirator in October, the beds for two months from now.”

In addition to the failure to keep promises, the government’s political crises have hindered the formulation of a strategy to fight the disease, according to analysts. Due to divergences in relation to social isolation measures and the use of chloroquine, two health ministers, Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich, left the portfolio during the crisis, which, in theory, should formulate the coping strategy for covid-19 .

An analysis of the provisional measures issued by the government during the new coronavirus crisis shows a slow pace of approvals. Without a consolidated base in Congress, Bolsonaro maintained the tendency to govern through provisional measures also in relation to the pandemic. Of the 49 proposals sent to Congress that were related to the subject, 46 are MPs. All of them are valid for 60 days and can be extended for another two months, but will expire if they are not approved by the Legislature.

Congress

So far, only three MPs have passed the plenary and became laws: the regulation of tax amendments to combat the pandemic, the law that regulates the emergency situation to combat the crisis and the rule that allows Embratur to help in the process of repatriation of Brazilians abroad.

To Estadão, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), stated that he is trying to move forward with the MPs. “This week we must vote five or six. At this moment of the pandemic it is up to MP.”

Political analysts said the use of MPs is expected in times of crisis, but warned of the risk of legal uncertainty caused by rules that last only 120 days.

For Professor Joyce Luz, a researcher at the Nucleus of Political Institutions and Elections (Nipe) at the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap), there is a lack of dialogue between the Executive and the Legislative, and many of the government’s proposals are being made under pressure from parliamentarians themselves. “Congress put pressure on the Executive to send the PM for emergency aid. Just as there is pressure to issue a new PM to facilitate the opening of credit for micro-entrepreneurs. The government could, yes, be doing more if it had a coalition. “

An analysis of the content of the proposals sent to Congress to mitigate the effects of the pandemic shows that more than half concern financial issues. “There are few proposals from the president aimed at the clearest protection of the population, both in terms of health, as well as social and economic,” said the professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and coordinator of the Bureaucracy Studies Center, Gabriela Lotta.

The report sought the Planalto Palace for clarification on the failure to comply with some proposals by President Jair Bolsonaro, but was informed that the demand should be dealt with by the Ministry of Health. until the completion of this edition. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

