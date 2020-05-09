The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has been in favor of the return of the soccer competition in the country, despite the fact that it is experiencing an upturn in infections and deaths from coronavirus in recent days, and has ensured that the teams have “millionaire payrolls” they could only pay with the return of the activity.

“I am not a doctor, but we understand that you could start allowing games with certain criteria and without fans at first,” he said. Bolsonaro, who stressed above all the economic consequences that the break is having.

“Soccer teams, such as Flamengo or Palmeiras, have millionaire payrolls, they are not receiving image money, some teams are already reducing their salaries. And soccer is not just the great players; the vast majority of soccer players win between 10,000 and 15,000 reais, or 5,000 reais. These people are also being harmed, “he said.

In recent days, deaths from coronavirus have doubled in Brazil. In the last 24 hours, the South American country confirmed 751 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily number so far. In total, 9,897 people have died, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

