The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, returned to take a position on the combat measures adopted to combat the new coronavirus and criticize the actions of state governments and the press. In two publications, Bolsonaro shared videos in which he reports on actions developed by the federal government, criticizes the press and governors and compiles statements made by him and his team – without mentioning the moments when he minimized the national scenario.

President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia 24/04/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

The first video was shared on Saturday night, 9. Signed by the Communication Department, the advertising piece is 4 minutes long and begins with a message criticizing the press that, in the words of the government, would be turning its back on facts and Brazilians .

After presenting a series of headlines from national and international newspapers criticizing the stance of the president and the government in leading the pandemic, the video lists measures taken by the federal government, interspersed with statements by Bolsonaro, Paulo Guedes, Onyx Lorenzoni and Nelson Teich about the crisis Plateau performance (Look).

In another publication, made this Sunday morning, 10, the president shared a second video of a police action on Maranhão’s public transport. In the images, a military policeman apparently checks whether people are complying with isolation rules. In addition to the video, the president wrote a message criticizing the state governor, Flávio Dino (PCdoB).

“” Document and declaration that you are going to work “… If you have not come down. So the people are being treated and governed by PCdoB / MA and similar situations in more states. The head of the family must stay at home starving with his family. Millions already feel what it’s like to live in Venezuela. ”

“Document and declaration that you will work” … If you don’t have it, go down. So the people are being treated and governed by PCdoB / MA and similar situations in more states. The breadwinner must stay at home with his family. Millions already feel what it is like to live in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/ScfGhRlANd – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) May 10, 2020

Hours after publication, Dino responded to the president in a tweet. “If Bolsonaro lived in São Luís, he would not be able to travel to support coronavirus, ride a jet ski and do” humor “numbers. That is why he was concerned about restricting non-essential activities. After all, his current daily life has nothing essential for our Nation. ”

If Bolsonaro lived in São Luís, he would not be able to travel to support coronavirus, ride a jet ski and do “humor” figures. So he was concerned about restricting non-essential activities. After all, your current daily life has nothing essential for our Nation – Flávio Dino (@FlavioDino) May 10, 2020

The conduct of the current crisis by the federal government has been criticized both inside and outside the country. On the national scene, governors demand a faster and more efficient response from the Planalto, as well as coordinated leadership to combat the pandemic. Outside the country, the negativism of Bolsonaro and his team is already causing problems with neighboring countries in Latin America and even with the United States, which repeatedly talks about the possibility of canceling flights departing from Brazil.

