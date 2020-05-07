BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro decided to “march” to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) after hearing from representatives that it is possible reopen factories and stores safely. The idea was to bring to the Judiciary the pressure that the president has been suffering from the productive sector.

“Yes, there was a pressure instrument and we knew that this trip to Brasilia would generate a political development “, said one of the participants, who asked not to be identified.

According to businessmen who attended the meeting, Twitter he expressed concern about the defeats he has been suffering in that Court. This morning’s meeting began in the presidential office and ended, impromptuly, at that of Supreme President Dias Toffoli.

At the Planalto Palace, businessmen drew a worrying scenario and said they had plans for how economic activity could be resumed safely, which were not presented in detail.

It was at this moment that Twitter questioned those present if they would agree to cross the Praça dos Três Poderes and go to the STF to present the same data and alternatives. Bolsonaro reminded those present that it was the Supreme Court that delegated to the states and municipalities the authority to decide what closes and what opens. So he took everyone to knock on the Judiciary’s door. “There was no embarrassment, who did not want to go, it was not”, added another industrialist.

At the meeting with the president, the industrialists argued that factories are not enough to continue to function since, for some sectors, the trade closure makes production unfeasible. In addition, there is concern about the “invasion” of imported products, especially Chinese, since the country’s industry has already resumed production in the midst of a retracted world market.

Entrepreneurs also hit the credit button again and said that measures to release resources were not enough. The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, agreed with this point and said that new actions are being studied and will be announced.

In addition to presenting a worrying situation, industrialists showed actions that are being taken to help fight the epidemic, such as the transformation of electronic equipment plants into producers of respirators.

