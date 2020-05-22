President Jair Twitter cursed the governors of São Paulo, João Doria and from Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel. The attacks are recorded in the recording of the ministerial meeting held on April 22, in the Planalto Palace, released on Friday (22) by the minister Celso de Mello, the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

Brazil’s Bolsonaro insults Doria and Witzel for measures against viruses

The video was pointed out by former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro, who accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the Federal Police, as one of the main evidence to support his complaint.

“What the guys want is our hemorrhoids! It’s our freedom! That’s true. What these guys did with the virus, this sh * t from this governor of São Paulo, this manure from Rio de Janeiro, among others , that’s exactly it “, says the president.

[Eles] “they took advantage of the virus, it’s a *** from a mayor from Manaus now, opening collective graves. A ***. That who doesn’t know his story, tries to know, that I met inside the Chamber, with him from on my side! Right? “said Bolsonaro, who also offended the mayor of the capital of Amazonas, Arthur Virgílio Neto.

The offenses were made at a time when the president was confronting governors and mayors about restrictive measures imposed to contain the new coronavirus. Bolsonaro has always defended the return to normality and the reopening of commercial activities.

