Bolsonaro criticizes the rule that requires a consensus for Mercosur decisions

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized Mercosur’s rule that all decisions must be made by consensus on Friday, in a speech that made clear his divergent position with Argentina on the bloc.

Bolsonaro, who defended the revision of the Common External Tariff (TCE) and the reduction of internal trade barriers, said that the norm “cannot be an instrument of veto or permanent brake” on the decisions of the bloc.

Brazil is pushing for the TCE to be lowered in various sectors and is also trying to convince partner countries to allow independent trade deals outside the bloc, but it faces resistance from Argentina.

Bolsonaro also said that “differences in economic or political perspective should not affect the integration process” of the countries and that the bloc needs to regain a relevant space in the flow of international trade.

(Report by Lisandra Paraguassu; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)