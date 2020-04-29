BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, 29, that, even though he canceled the appointment of Alexandre Ramage to the command of the Federal Police, he did not give up on the dream of having the delegate at the head of the corporation in the future. Bolsonaro gave the message when he participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Minister of Justice, André Mendonça, and the Advocate General of the Union, José Levi, when he asked for respect for the Constitution and preached autonomy among the Powers.

Without citing Supreme Federal Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who suspended Ramage’s ownership, arguing that the nomination had evidence of “misuse of purpose”, Bolsonaro attacked the magistrate’s “monocratic” decision. “I cannot admit that nobody dares to disrespect or try to dismantle our Constitution,” he said, adding that he would like to “honor” the delegate, giving him office as director general of the PF.

“I am sure that this dream of mine, more of it, will soon come true for the good of our Federal Police and our Brazil,” said Bolsonaro, alongside the president of the Supreme Court, Dias Toffoli, and the minister Gilmar Mendes.

“One of the important positions, and I nominate myself, is that of the director general of the Federal Police. Our Federal Police do not pursue anyone other than bandits. A small parenthesis, I respect the Judiciary. I respect their decisions, but we we certainly respect our Constitution first of all “, said Bolsonaro.

The president stated that Ramage is a man “honored, with vast knowledge, up to the task of playing and being the head of security for the Presidency of the Republic”.

