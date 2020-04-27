On Sunday night (26), after two unsuccessful attempts to make a live broadcast on social media, Jair Bolsonaro started the third live with a complaint. “I already determined here that the internet of Dawn it cannot be that pattern that is there. The President of Republic you have to have this instrument to be able to work “, he informed, upset.

In a live clip, Jair Bolsonaro hinted that Vladimir Netto, son of his challenger Miriam Leitão, is linked to his new rival, Sergio Moro

Photo: Photomontage: Blog TV Room / Reproduction

Then the president started talking about the Fantastic regarding the complaints launched by the now former super-minister Sergio Moro against him. “The article was presented by you Vladimir Netto, son of Miriam Leitão, whose wife worked until recently as a DAS 6 press officer Sergio Moro at the Ministry of Justice. I think that this alone is enough to … “From then on, the image and the audio started to lock up, making it impossible to understand what Twitter said. Seconds later, the transmission ended abruptly.

The reporter’s wife Vladimir Neto, Giselly Siqueira, worked as a communications advisor at the Ministry of Justice between January and July 2019, when she resigned. Dedicated to political coverage in Brasilia, Vladimir he wrote the book Lava Jato – Judge Sergio Moro and the Backstage of the Operation that shook Brazil. The work launched in 2016 received praise from the then symbol judge against corruption in the Brazil. Economics commentator on Globe and News, Miriam Leitão is a critical voice to the government Twitter. This information explains why the president mentioned the three in a derogatory way: he considers them disaffected.

The report by Vladimir Netto at the Fantastic did not present news. He repeated the accusations made by Moro against the president in his bombastic resignation on Friday (24), and showed the same cell phone print revealed by National Newspaper the minister’s conversation with Twitter.

