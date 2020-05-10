BRASÍLIA – The federal deputy and rapporteur of the Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of the Fake News, Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA), condemned on Saturday night, the episode of the barbecue at the Palácio da Alvorada, canceled after the President Jair Bolsonaro became the target of criticism on social networks. In the rapporteur’s assessment, Bolsonaro began to “create” and “disseminate” his own fake news.

In an interview with Estadão, Lídice emphasized that the president, in interviews to the press, was the one who “spread” the history of the barbecue. “The president now creates his own fake news. The fake news about himself. Because he broke the news and then he denies it, saying it was fake news,” he said.

Bolsonaro gave up holding the barbecue at the Palácio da Alvorada this Saturday, as reported earlier by Estadão, after strong negative repercussions from the fraternization, amid the advance of deaths by the covid-19.

Bolsonaro even called the event that he himself announced days ago “barbecue FAKE” (fake), published in his social networks. This Friday, 8, in an ironic tone, he declared that he hoped to receive 3,000 people at the barbecue.

Also according to the CPMI rapporteur, Bolsonaro causes confusion by transmitting false news to the population. “We are seeing the communication of the president with the Brazilian people getting worse and worse,” he said.

This Saturday, 9, Brazil registered 730 deaths by covid-19 and, in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths reached the mark of 10,611. Shortly after announcing that there would be no barbecue at the official residence, Bolsonaro left the Palace and went for a jet ski ride in Paraná.

“It is disrespectful and shows a lack of compassion for the moment the country is going through. And what people are going through. There are more than ten thousand people who are gone. And the president saying, very calmly, that 70% will be contaminated. anyway”.

On Friday night, 8, the president’s surroundings were already discussing dehydration or even canceling the barbecue, after Bolsonaro was warned that the timing for the party was not good.

“Some idiotic journalists criticized the FAKE barbecue, but the MBL went above and beyond with ACTION IN JUSTICE,” wrote the president on Twitter this Saturday, referring to the judicial measure proposed by the Free Brazil Movement.

On Thursday, 7, Bolsonaro said he would receive “some 30 guests” at the Alvorada Palace. The barbecue would be paid for with a “cow” of R $ 70 reais per person. According to the president, the guests would still play “peladinha”, as football games are called. The holding of a barbecue goes against the social distance measures proposed by health authorities around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

The next day, the president returned to the subject and, ironically, stated that he would receive three thousand people. First, he said he would invite only media professionals. Then, the projections started to increase. “Whoever is here tomorrow (Saturday) we go inside. Three thousand people at the barbecue tomorrow,” he said, applauded by supporters in front of Alvorada.

On the internet, the subject #churrascodamorte was among the most commented on Twitter this Saturday, 9. Critics of the initiative made this keyword more than 50 thousand mentions. The expression # Churrasco10kdoBolsonaro is also at the top of the most commented topics on the platform. This hashtag refers to the almost 10,000 killed by covid-19 in the country.

This Saturday morning, 9, Bolsonaro received only the Minister of the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, at the official residence of the Presidency.

Since the declaration of a state of emergency due to the pandemic, President Bolsonaro has had several commitments over the weekend that run counter to recommendations for social isolation. In Brasilia, he has already visited local commerce, causing agglomeration in administrative regions of the federal capital, and participated in demonstrations favorable to his government and contrary to the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

