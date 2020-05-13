As Brazil adds deaths and infections due to coronavirus to become the most affected emerging country, citizens lose patience with its president. This Tuesday reached its maximum in a single day: 881 deaths. A weakened Jair Bolsonaro persists in wrestling with the governors on how to deal with it and defends himself with attacks as the Supreme Court investigation progresses on his alleged interference in the police leadership to protect his family. The three ministers closest to the far-right president – three generals, one active – have been questioned in Brasilia hours after a survey put figures to the collapse of his popularity.

The Supreme Court investigates Bolsonaro after Sergio Moro accused him during his resignation at the head of the Ministry of Justice. Moro, the judge who symbolizes the fight against corruption and who was the most popular minister, assured that the president had pressured him to change the director of the federal police with his sights set on protecting his children, sprinkled in several cases. Investigations advance at cruising speed. Moro already stated. And this Tuesday it was the turn of three ministers who work with the president in the Planalto Palace.

Another key piece is the recording of the Council of Ministers held two days before the door slammed by Moro. Two people who have seen the video unofficially assure this newspaper that Bolsonaro said at the meeting that his family was being persecuted by the Federal Police. Although the tape is not public, the President has denied having said the words “Federal Police”. According to what was leaked, it was an explosive meeting with insults to several governors and in which the Minister of Education asked for jail for the judges of the Supreme.

Increasingly cornered, the president negotiates with various parties that embody the old policy that he so much reviled, formations that offer their support in exchange for positions that manage succulent budgets. Bolsonaro needs them to stop an eventual trial in Congress. Its processing would require the approval of the Supreme Court and two thirds of the Chamber of Deputies. He would be tried before the high court.

Deaths in Brazil exceed 13,000 and infections are over 190,000 according to the official account. But specialists warn that these numbers are much lower than the real ones. It is enough to know that there are another 2,000 suspicious deaths and that those hospitalized for acute respiratory syndrome quadruple those of covid-19.

The discontent of Brazilians with a skeptical president from the first hour before the coronavirus increases rapidly, which, unlike other heads of government, has not modulated its position as cemeteries are filled, the currency is devalued and the economic prospects worsen. Never have so many Brazilians disapproved of Bolsonaro’s management at the head of the government, according to a survey released on Tuesday. Disapproval reaches 55% compared to 39% who do approve. Supporters and detractors shared equally four months ago, before the virus. And he maintains the firm support of the most ideological core of his followers.

Some of them are those who come out to demonstrate in favor of Bolsonaro, that quarantines only for the most vulnerable (and on the way to the closure of Congress and the Supreme Court). But an overwhelming majority (67%) supporters of widespread confinement are among those surveyed.

Each of the 27 Brazilian states has designed its own measures against the pandemic. They range from the total closure decreed in several capitals of the poorest area of ​​the country, whose sanitary networks are on the verge of collapse, to richer regions that have opened up to shopping centers. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are between those extremes.

As opinion about the head of government worsens, the popularity of governors and mayors, those most directly involved in fighting the spread of the disease, increases significantly. Support for how state governments are managing this emergency reaches 69%, well above the 51% they give to the federal government. São Paulo Governor João Doria often harshly criticizes the president because “he promotes irresponsible actions every week in addition to putting pressure on the governors placing them as enemies of the people.”

Bolsonaro replied the first contagions minimizing the threat. He later disregarded the recommendations and campaigned for the reopening of business. But now he has gone straight on the offensive. This same Monday approved a decree that declares gyms, hairdressers and beauty salons as essential services. It is a gesture towards the enthusiasm of Brazilians for exercise and painted nails, but it directly collides with the social isolation that a majority of governors defend with their best persuasion skills. The task is titanic with a president who insistently insists that there is too much hysteria. Brazilians are tired of being confined and many of them have seen their income or savings diminish or disappear.

To alleviate it, the Government is paying a kind of minimum income to tens of millions of informal workers, and also to thousands who should not receive it. This Tuesday it has been known that 73,000 soldiers improperly received the 600 reais (115 dollars, 105 euros) of monthly payment.

Courtship to the hated old politics

As is common in Brazilian political crises, this is a monumental mess in which many protagonists, various subplots and various scenarios converge. The pieces move fast, at the same time and at speed. Sometimes they move forward, sometimes they just feint, and sometimes they back down. Jair Bolsonaro’s negotiations with the Centrão (big center) parliamentarians, who could become his lifeline, are an important chapter. Less relevant, but politically significant at this juncture, are the results of his coronavirus analyzes.

After coming to power with an anti-system speech and the promise to end the traditional give-and-take operation, Bolsonaro has been courting some of the parties without ideology that offer themselves to the highest bidder for weeks. The negotiation is underway because at the moment Bolsonarism has the support of less than 50 deputies in a Chamber of 513, when it needs two thirds to neutralize a possible prosecution. Centrão is already achieving high positions that handle budgets of millions of reais in positions little exposed to scrutiny.

I was preparing myself for combat or bom combat. Against or communism, against dictatorship, against tyranny, against traitors, against vendilhões da Pátria. Brazil above tudo. Deus above all. pic.twitter.com/wmS1tR5Kiv – Roberto Jefferson (@blogdojefferson) May 9, 2020

One of the great symbols of this group is Roberto Jefferson, a former deputy who this weekend posed on social media with a rifle under a message of support for the president and threats to the Supreme and the press. Jefferson urges him to kick the 11 judges out of Brazil’s highest court and withdraw concessions to the Globo media group. This former deputy was an ally of the Workers’ Party and became famous by denouncing that the Lula da Silva Government had several parties on salary to carry out its legislative projects, the so-called Mensalão scandal. Centrão’s votes were key to sustaining Dilma Rousseff, to later drop her into an impeachment and to prevent her successor, Michel Temer, from being removed by Congress to be investigated for corruption.

Coronavirus testing was another front for Bolsonaro. It has undergone three tests since March. He has always maintained that they were negative, but he had simultaneously refused to release the results until the judges had demanded it. The request came from the daily Estadão, appealing that they are in the public interest. The opposition also claimed them via Congress. The results, released this Wednesday, are negative. Carried out in a military hospital, Bolsonaro used pseudonyms when submitting to the tests. The matter had its crumb because several ministers and collaborators have suffered from the disease. But the frequency with which he walks, generates crowds or shakes hands had raised suspicions that he contracted it and had been immunized.

Information about the coronavirus– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– The coronavirus map: this is how cases grow day by day and country by country

– Questions and answers about coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– If you have symptoms, these are the phones that have been enabled in each country in Latin America.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe