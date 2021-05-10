Bolsonaro congratulates the Police for the operation that left 28 dead in a favela in Rio de Janeiro

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, congratulated the Police on Sunday for the questioned operation last Thursday in a favela in Rio de Janeiro that left 28 dead, among serious complaints of abuse by the agents.

In his social networks, the president refused to treat the 27 alleged criminals who died in the operation as “victims”, the deadliest in the history of Rio de Janeiro, according to human rights organizations.

He also took advantage of the brutal event, in which a police inspector was also killed, to attack the press and left-wing political forces.

“By treating traffickers who steal, kill and destroy families as victims, the press and the left equates them to the common, honest citizen that respects the laws and others, “said the head of state, in his first public statement on the matter.

“It is a grave offense to the people who have long been hostage to criminality. Congratulations to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro! “He added on his official Twitter profile.

– To treat like victims of traffickers who roubam, kill me and destroy families, half of that is equal to the common city, honest, that respects as you read next. This is a serious offense to or because of a high degree of criminality. Parabéns à Polícia Civil do Rio de Janeiro! – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) May 9, 2021

The far-right leader defends a strong hand against crime and considers that those police officers who in the exercise of their functions kill criminals must have guarantees not to respond judicially therefore, as stated on more than one occasion.

Bolsonaro he did express his condolences to the relatives of the deceased inspector André Leonardo de Mello, of whom, he said, “lost his life in combat against criminals” and “will be remembered for his courage.”

Reports of abuse

The police action in question was extended for nine hours in the Jacarezinho favela, in the northern area of ​​the capital of Fluminense, and was intended to combat the recruitment of minors by a gang of traffickers.

However, according to stories from neighbors and videos posted on social networks, during the operation the agents invaded homes without judicial authorization, they shot people who had surrendered and they confiscated the cell phones of the witnesses.

The attorney general of Brazil, Augusto Aras, on Friday asked the governor of Rio, Claudio Castro, and other authorities in the region to “clarify the circumstances” of the operation, before the multiple complaints of abuses committed by the agents.

For his part, Judge Luiz Edson Fachin, of the Supreme Court of Brazil, claimed to have seen evidence of “arbitrary executions” in videos that he analyzed.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch condemned the events, while the United Nations Office for Human Rights denounced possible attempts by the security forces to prevent an independent investigation from being carried out of what happened.

The Civil Police has denied all accusations of abuses and affirmed that he acted in a planned manner and under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office.