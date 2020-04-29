President Jair Bolsonaro put into practice this Tuesday (28) his plan to change the command of the Federal Police by confirming the appointments of Alexandre Ramage as director-general of the agency and André Mendonça as minister of Justice and Public Security. When he left the portfolio last week, Sérgio Moro accused the president of trying to interfere in the direction of investigations and having access to confidential reports by placing someone he trusted in charge of the corporation. An investigation at the Supreme Federal Court (STF) was opened to investigate the complaints.

Last night, upon returning to the Palácio do Alvorada, Bolsonaro said that he collected from Moro intelligence reports, not information about inquiries. “I always asked him for intelligence reports. I had to know what happened on the last day for me to report the next day too. And he always denied that. I don’t want to hear about anyone’s inquiry,” said the president.

Ramage was Bolsonaro’s security during the electoral campaign and joined the list of trusted assistants at Planalto with the support of councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). His appointment to the board of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), a position he held until the day before yesterday, is attributed to the president’s son.

Before the resignation, Bolsonaro still tried to convince Moro to accept the exchange of Maurício Valeixo, ally of the former minister of the times of Lava Jato, for Ramage. Failed. Close aides even warned the president that maintaining the plan to appoint the ally to the PF would be a risky move, as it would support the former judge’s accusations.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), granted this Wednesday, 29, an injunction to the writ of mandamus filed by the PDT and suspended Ramage. The inauguration was scheduled for 3 pm today.

In the case of Mendonça, although the choice of the former attorney general of the Union was considered a good move by Bolsonaro in the political and legal circles, he arrives at the post weakened, as he already takes on the right to appoint the PF general director. , one of the most important arms of the portfolio. Since the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, this has been a function of the Minister of Justice.

The president’s interlocutors claim to have the expectation that Mendonça will put an end to the “Republic of Curitiba” brought by Moro to the ministry, with several posts held by former Lava Jato employees. For now, Mendonça has not yet signaled the changes. However, names linked to Moro have already made positions available, such as the National Consumer Secretary, Luciano Timm; Vladmir Passos de Freitas, National Secretary of Justice; Rosalvo Franco, secretary of Integrated Operations, and Fabiano Bordigon, head of the National Penitentiary Department (Depen).

Another expected change is in the National Public Security Secretariat, an area in which Mendonça has no experience. A breakdown of the portfolio was discussed, which should not happen for the time being. The expectation is that the post will be delivered to the Security Secretary of the Federal District, Anderson Torres. Like Mendonça, Torres is close to the chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Jorge Oliveira, who was also quoted for the vacancy in court.

Profile

The former AGU shielded the president from criticism if he had opted for Oliveira, who is close to the family. In the government’s assessment, the appointment of Mendonça also took the focus off the nomination of Ramage.

Another advantage pointed out is that the new Minister of Justice has a good relationship with the ministers of the Supreme Court and will have the role of minimizing the rifts between the Executive and the Judiciary. “The right man, in the right place, at the right time,” Minister Ricardo Lewandowski said yesterday when commenting on the nomination.

According to the president’s interlocutors, Mendonça’s arrival at the Ministry of Justice may also bring Oliveira closer to the first vacancy that will be opened in the Supreme Court in November, with the retirement of Minister Celso de Mello.

After being confirmed in office, Mendonça used Twitter to thank the president. “My commitment is to continue developing the technical work that has guided my life. I count on the support of the Brazilian people!”

Moro’s ‘Antithesis’

In the 16 months of Bolsonaro’s government in which he was at the head of the Federal Attorney General, André Mendonça, became one of the main aides of the president. Prestige even guaranteed him a room on the fourth floor of the Planalto, next to the office of Minister Jorge Oliveira.

A career servant of the Attorney General’s Office since 2000, Mendonça was elevated to the post of minister after a 40-minute conversation with Bolsonaro during the transitional government in late 2018.

With a technical profile, the minister has a doctorate from the University of Salamanca, in Spain, and served as a researcher and visiting professor at the University of Stetson (USA). Despite being identified as a quiet and discreet person, Mendonça is firm in defending his arguments at ministerial meetings.

The then AGU gained prominence in July last year after Bolsonaro said he would appoint a “terribly evangelical” minister to the Supreme Court. Mendonça is pastor of the Presbyterian Church Esperança, in Brasília. For Bolsonaro’s assistants, Mendonça arrives to be the antithesis of his predecessor, Sérgio Moro, who had “star” status in the government. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

.