The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, compared this Sunday the measurements of Social isolation adopted by the states of your country to slow the progress of coronavirus with the political crisis, economic and social that crosses Venezuela.

Bolsonaro, contrary to the quarantines, published a video on his social networks of an inspection of police officers on a bus in the state of Maranhao, in the northeast and the first state in the country to decree the total confinement of the population.

In the recording, a police officer enters the bus, full of people despite the “lockdown”, and states that those who do not have an official permit to leave during absolute confinement must get out of the vehicle and return home.

“Thus the people are being treated and governed by the PCdoB / MA (Communist Party of Brazil) and similar situations in other states,” the president wrote.

“The head of the family must stay home hungry with his family. Millions already feel what it is like to live in Venezuela,” he added.

The Bolsonaro government is one of the most critical of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate and interim president of Venezuela since the beginning of last year.

Bolsonaro is also one of the most skeptical about the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, which broke the barrier of 10,000 deaths the day before.

So far, Bolsonaro has not officially ruled on the death toll.

But this morning the head of state shared in his networks an institutional video titled “The truth: Covid-19”, which begins with the statement that “part of the press insists on turning their backs on the facts, on Brazil and on Brazilians “

In the piece, a compilation of headlines is shown about Bolsonaro’s management and position since the beginning of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus and, immediately, some of the actions taken by the Federal Government to combat the spread of the disease, as well as statements by the president himself and some of his ministers.

Brazil is already the sixth country in the world with the most deaths, behind the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France, and has overcome the barrier of 10,000 deaths less than two months after the confirmation of the first death by Covid- 19, March 17.

The accelerated expansion of the pandemic caused the country’s governors and mayors to adopt strict restriction measures, which are harshly criticized by Bolsonaro, who defends the return to “normality” and economic activity.

For this Saturday, the same day that the country exceeded 10,000 deaths and 155,000 cases of Covid-19, Bolsonaro had planned to hold a barbecue with guests, canceled after the criticism received and that the president replaced by a walk on a jet ski.

