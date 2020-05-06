BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro demanded explanations from the former Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro, about the destruction of machines in operations carried out by the Ibama. The subject has troubled the president since the time of his candidacy for the Executive.

When displaying the image of his cell phone on Tuesday afternoon, 5, to show messages exchanged with the minister about a publication made by the website “O Antagonista”, with the title “PF on the tail of 10 to 12 bolsonarista deputies”, Bolsonaro ended up showing that he had spoken, that same day, about the performance of National Security Force in combat operations with Ibama, in the middle of the forest.

It is possible to see only one response from Moro, in which he refers to the colonel Antonio Aginaldo, commander of the National Force (FN) and colonel of the Military Police in Ceará, Antônio Aginaldo de Oliveira. Oliveira is also the husband of Congresswoman Carla Zambelli. Moro was the best man of their marriage.

In his comment, Moro explains: “Colonel Aginaldo of the FN also denies involvement of the FN in the destruction. FN only accompanies Ibama in the operations for the safety of the agents, but does not participate in the destruction of machines.”

Moro’s information is correct. The National Force acts only as an escort for Ibama agents, as well as the Military Police, in many operations. Ibama is, by law, authorized to burn equipment and machinery used by miners and loggers in the middle of the forest. This is even a measure of security for the agents, who do not run the risk of ambushes to remove the material found, often in places of difficult mobility. In addition, a tool used by crime is rendered useless.

Based on the information given by Bolsonaro, the answer would have taken place on April 22, two days before Sergio Moro surrendered his position at the Ministry of Justice. A week earlier, Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, who heads Ibama, dismissed Ibama’s director of Environmental Protection, Olivaldi Alves Borges Azevedo. Olivaldi’s departure was directly related to an operation carried out the previous week, in Pará. Inspection agents broke through a panning area within indigenous lands, an activity that is prohibited by law. In the lawsuit, Ibama inspectors burned the mining facilities and the machines used for illegal extraction. The images won the press and were shown on the TV show “Fantástico”.

According to sources, the subject infuriated Bolsonaro. On the day of the exchange of messages between Moro and the president, employees of Ibama’s Environmental Protection Directorate had already sent an internal communication asking for the immediate suspension of the exoneration processes, arguing that this characterized retaliation and that it was going “in the direction of making it difficult with eventual obstruction of the regular progress of ongoing investigations “.

The operation in Pará was part of the General Coordination of Environmental Inspection (CGFIS) and the Coordination of Operations and Inspection (Cofis), of which now the leaders, Renê Oliveira and Hugo Loss, are also in the process of being exonerated.

There was no way. Five days ago, the president of Ibama, Eduardo Bim, published the exoneration of Renê Luiz de Oliveira and the inspection operation coordinator, Hugo Ferreira Netto Loss, responsible for operations against environmental crimes.

