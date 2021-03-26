Bolsonaro changes the discourse and seeks a national pact against the coronavirus

Relatives during a funeral, this Wednesday, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo: EFE / Fernando Bizerra)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate in Brazil. This Wednesday the country has surpassed the tragic mark of 300,000 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis. President Jair Bolsonaro has put aside his boastful tone and has announced a national committee together with Congress and the Supreme Court to try to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The far-right president, who has stood out for an erratic management in the management of the crisis, has set aside his usual defiant tone and has summoned magistrates, ministers, congressmen and governors in search of a “national pact” against the coronavirus, to which in the past came to call “flu.”

This Tuesday, Brazil broke its own record and became the first country in the world with more than 3,000 deaths a day from the virus. This Wednesday, 2,009 deaths were registered, with a total of 300,685 victims. Despite these figures, the new Minister of Health – the fourth since the start of the pandemic – Marcelo Queiroga, has spoken for the first time as head of the portfolio and has ruled out a national lockdown.

His statements have frustrated those who were hoping for a radical measure to reverse the rising death curve in the country. “Who wants the confinement? Nobody wants the confinement. We need to impose efficient sanitary measures, “said Queiroga, according to El País. “Even because the population does not adhere to the closure. We need masks and distance ”.

The demands of the Brazilians

The demand of the Brazilians, who are asking for more restrictive measures to alleviate the crisis, reached Bolsonaro’s ears on Tuesday night through massive cacerolas and shouts …

