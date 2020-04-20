President Jair Bolsonaro raised this Sunday, the 19th, the tone of the confrontation with Congress and the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and, before the Army Headquarters, preached the end of “patifaria” in a demonstration that called for military intervention in the Country. With a microphone in hand, Bolsonaro climbed into the back of a pickup truck and delivered a fiery speech to followers who displayed banners with inscriptions favorable to a new AI-5, the toughest act of the dictatorship (1964 to 1985), and shouted words of order against the STF and the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

“We don’t want to negotiate anything. We want action for Brazil,” said Bolsonaro, applauded by hundreds of protesters. “Enough with the old politics! (…) The time of rascal is over. Now it’s the people in power.”

Dozens of posters suggested the closure of Congress and the Supreme Court, as well as requests for the Armed Forces to occupy the streets. The cry of “Fora Maia” was one of the most heard there. At no time, however, did the president contest calls for a return to repression.

The report found that the government military did not like Bolsonaro’s attitude. The protest was seen as worrying by governors, mayors and by the top legislatures and judiciary leaders, who saw in Bolsonaro’s gesture the symptom of an authoritarian escalation in the country, just at the moment when he loses support and the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

“The whole world is united against the coronavirus. In Brazil, we have to fight against the corona and the virus of authoritarianism,” wrote Maia, on Twitter. For him, defending the dictatorship is the same as “flirting with chaos” and stimulating unemployment. On the other side of Praça dos Três Poderes, STF minister Luís Roberto Barroso was on the same line. “It is frightening to see demonstrations for the return of the military regime, after 30 years of democracy,” he said.

Although Bolsonaro tried to convey the idea that the act took place on the spur of the moment, in the wake of caresses for the reopening of commerce, Bolsonar followers followed the demonstrations on social media. “Day 19-04-2020. Brazil will stop. 2:00 pm. In front of the barracks”, said one of the calls, in green and yellow, when preaching the “deposition” of the Supreme and governors. In addition, WhatsApp messages brought addresses of various barracks and battalions across the country. The text was accompanied by the hasthags #abass STF and #abass National Congress.

Upon arriving at the Army HQ on Sunday, around 1:30 pm – after having lunch at the home of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), his son -, the president was applauded by supporters. Despite the recommendation of the World Health Organization to avoid crowding, in order to reduce the risk of contagion from covid-19, the appeal was not respected. Many Bolsonaristas arrived at the site in caravans, calling for an end to social isolation and the reopening of commerce.

For the second day in a row, Bolsonaro did not spare attacks on the other branches of government and was excited about the support he received. It did seem to be on a campaign stand. “Count on your president to do whatever is necessary so that we can maintain our democracy and guarantee what is most sacred in us, which is our freedom. Everyone in Brazil must understand that they are submissive to the will of the Brazilian people “, he spoke, who coughed several times during the act.

In practice, Bolsonaro’s offensive against Congress, the Supreme Court and governors who defend quarantine have increased in intensity in proportion to his political isolation. On the Planalto ramp, on Saturday, the president criticized the Supreme in live transmission over the Internet and even pointed to the Court building when he recalled that the magistrates gave autonomy to States and municipalities to enact measures of social distance. “They are doing what they want,” he said, who also attacked Congress. “They won’t get me out of here,” he said.

On Sunday night, Bolsonaro met with the defense ministers, Fernando Azevedo; from the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, and from the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, at the Palácio da Alvorada. Asked about the theme of the meeting, Heleno was curt: “We talk about football”.

Also on Sunday, the army commander, General Edson Pujol, preached union and classified the pandemic as “one of the biggest crises experienced in recent times”.

Other manifestations

Encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro, protesters took to the streets of São Paulo yesterday for the second consecutive day against social isolation. In addition to Brasília and São Paulo, there were acts in Rio, Salvador and Manaus. In the city of São Paulo, a one-block strip of Avenida Paulista was closed. Yesterday, the number of deaths in the state by covid-19 increased from one thousand. The protesters attacked Governor João Doria (PSDB) and the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ). The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

