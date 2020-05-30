BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro went to a snack bar in Abadiânia, Goiás, about 120 km from Brasilia, to have breakfast on Saturday morning, 30. The presence of the president provoked agglomerations, despite the recommendations of health authorities to the need for social isolation as a measure to contain the advancement of the new coronavirus in the country.

Bolsonaro carried a mask with him, but did not use it while exchanging handshakes and posing for photos with popular people. The president even took a child on his lap and talked to people also without wearing the mask. The Chief Executive was accompanied by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, and the government leader in the Chamber, Major Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO).

This Friday, the 29th, Brazil recorded for the fourth consecutive day more than a thousand deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours and started to occupy the fifth position in the world ranking of countries with more deaths from the disease, surpassing Spain. There were 1,124 deaths recorded between Thursday and Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease to 27,878 in the country. Only the United States has, so far, presented more than three consecutive days with deaths in excess of one thousand between one day and another .

Bolsonaro left the Alvorada Palace on Saturday morning and went to the Air Base in Brasilia, where he boarded the helicopter shortly after 9 am.

The president’s agenda does not inform any official commitment. The press office at Palácio do Planalto informed that Bolsonaro “is on a personal agenda”.

The leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), published on his Twitter account a photo in which he appears with Bolsonaro and the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, all aboard a helicopter.

“Going to Abadiânia-GO, with our president @jairbolsonaro, to talk to the population,” wrote the leader.

Visit. Bolsonaro even opened a live on his Facebook page, in which he appears without a mask, wearing a cap, in the Special Operations Command of the Army of Goiânia, about to enter one of the official cars of the presidency. Vitor Hugo also released a video of Bolsonaro on the spot, receiving a tribute from the military.

