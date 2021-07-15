Bolsonaro cancels events and creates uncertainty about his health

The brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, does not have a expected date to leave the hospital where you are being treated for complications of a stabbing in 2018, and canceled a weekly broadcast that took place later on Thursday and an event of the weekend with supporters.

Your doctors in the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo They said in a statement that his situation is “evolving”, but that there is still no date for his discharge. They added that they will continue with non-surgical treatment.

Bolsonaro, a retired army captain, has been hospitalized multiple times for complications from the 2018 stabbing, which pierced his gut. He was also sick with COVID last year.

Due to the hospitalization, I communicate the impossibility of making today’s ‘live’ (on social networks) and that our trip to Manaus is postponed, “the president tweeted.

Bolsonaro planned to travel to the northern city of Manaus this weekend for one of the sympathetic motorcycle rides he’s been doing in recent weeks, ahead of a likely reelection campaign next year.

The president flew from Brasilia to Sao Paulo on Wednesday to undergo tests, and possible emergency surgery, to unblock a blocked intestine after days of hiccups.

But his son Flavio, a federal senator, tweeted Thursday that his father was fine: “He woke up in a good mood, and if this continues, he will not need surgery!”

On Wednesday, shortly after news of his move to Sao Paulo was announced, Bolsonaro posted a photo of himself shirtless, eyes closed, and lying on a hospital bed covered in sensors and cables. Next to him was what appeared to be a priest with a crucifix.

I thank everyone for their support and prayers, “Bolsonaro wrote.

Political cost

The photo, which was accompanied by a text that criticized to his left-wing opponents, led some to argue that Bolsonaro could be taking advantage of his status for political gain. Many in Brazil believe that the 2018 knife attack, and the widespread sympathy it generated, was a crucial factor behind his electoral victory.

An article in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said that Bolsonaro’s hospitalization had allowed him to resurrect one of his favorite characters, that of the political martyr. He noted “that Bolsonaro did not invent his health condition”, but said that his current situation has “immediate utility”, since “in one of the most pressing moments of his mandate.”

The political position of Bolsonaro is weakening. His popularity is on the decline due to his handling of the pandemic, while his opponents in the Senate are investigating allegations of corruption in the purchase of vaccines by his government.

With more than 537 thousand deaths from COVID, Brazil has the second highest death toll from the disease, located only after the United States.

However, a poll released by Datafolha on Thursday showed for the first time that most Brazilians say they believe the pandemic is “fully under control” or “partially under control” in the country.

emb