Afp and Sputnik

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 25

Brasilia. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called on Friday the protesters who participated in pro-democracy and anti-government acts on the fringes and terrorists and asked that the security forces forcefully repress the acts planned for Sunday, June 7. Chief Raoni, an emblematic figure of the indigenous resistance in Brazil, accuses President Jair Bolsonaro of taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to promote projects that mean the disappearance of indigenous peoples.

“Now we are seeing groups of marginal terrorists wanting to move to break Brazil (…) They are threatening us,” Bolsonaro said during the inauguration of a field hospital for Covid-19 patients in the state of Goiás, according to the news portal. local G1.

Bolsonaro asked that the security forces, both those that depend on the states (the Military Police) and the federal ones (the National Force) do their due work if by chance these marginals extrapolate the limits of the law.

The far-right leader also called on his supporters not to demonstrate on Sunday to avoid tensions with those groups.

In the last few weeks there have been far-right rallies in which even the closure of Parliament and the Supreme Court and a military intervention have been requested, and which had the support and participation of the president.

Meanwhile, Raoni Metuktire, head of the kaiapos, affirmed that President Bolsonaro does not think of us, the natives.

He mentioned the precariousness of the medical care of his people, whose mortality is twice as high as the rest of the population, affecting children and even babies, due to weaker immunity.

The authorities never thought of transporting a native to be treated in a hospital in Brasilia, so that he can return, once healed, to his village, shoots the old chieftain, with his headdress of yellow feathers and his gigantic lip disk.

This disease is very dangerous. He has already started killing people from my village in each region, regrets Raoni, who is confined to the Metuktire village, in the state of Mato Grosso.

I do not move from my village, I wait for the end of the pandemic, says Raoni, who throughout his life has traveled the world to advocate for his cause before heads of state.

I care a lot about my people. I ask them to stay in the village, I am not letting anyone go to the city, explains the cacique, in the Kaiapo language.

Some do not understand me and continued to go to the city, like my relatives in the village of Kateté, until they brought the virus to their villages. The same happened in Goritire, also in the state of Pará (north), where there were five deaths of Covid-19 added.