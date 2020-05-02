The day he resigned as minister, the president publicly portrayed him as a liar. This Saturday Judas called him. The open war between Jair Bolsonaro and his until recently ally Sergio Moro intensifies hours before the appointment that the former judge has with the police. Moro will be questioned this Saturday by order of the Supreme Court, which is investigating whether his accusations that President Bolsonaro interfered with the police in an attempt to obtain information about his family and other close friends are true. “It was not my intention to be the executioner of the president or to harm the government,” the former justice minister told the weekly Veja in his first interview.

Both have exchanged blows since last week. Each with its own style. Moro, colder and calculating, shoots less but more accurate. The former minister spread a WhatsApp message in which the president demanded the replacement of the police chief. Bolsonaro is more spontaneous, he opens fire at will. In the insult tweet, the far-right wing fuels conspiracy theories about the stab he suffered on the campaign trail. “Did Judas, who is testifying today, interfere so that it would not be investigated?” He writes. The perpetrator of that attack was tried, declared mentally ill, and sentenced to be hospitalized indefinitely.

Are your constituents in Brasília? . Or Judas, who leafed through it, interfered so that it would not be investigated? . Nothing favored that it was not according to the Constitution. .More also NÃO ADMITIREI that façam against MIM and ao nosso Brazil passing by da da mesma. https://t.co/Tj5aDO2LUr – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) May 2, 2020

The interrogation will be in Curitiba, the city from which Moro led the investigation against corruption in the Lava Jato case. He testifies precisely at the police station where former President Lula da Silva was imprisoned, whom Moro condemned. At the gates, supporters and detractors have received it.

This time the judge will be on the other side of the table. He will be questioned and, according to the local press, he will go with a lawyer. The Supreme Court has warned him that if he does not prove the charges, he can be prosecuted for slander. The high court seems to be in a hurry because it summons him on Saturday, four days after opening the investigation against Bolsonaro for political interference.

Moro’s unexpected resignation triggered a series of chain reactions including several setbacks for the president: he lost his most popular minister as criticism for his management of the coronavirus crisis intensified, the Supreme investigated him and also prevented him from putting him in charge from the Federal Police to a family friend.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe