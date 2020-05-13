President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) attributed to possible “scams” and “errors” of the workers themselves the cases of non-payment of emergency aid of R $ 600, paid to low-income Brazilians without a formal contract who had reduced income as reflex of the new coronavirus pandemic.

In a conversation with supporters this Wednesday morning, 13, in Brasilia, he said that there is no fault of the government in cases where the benefit has not been paid and that “many people have taken a hit” to try to receive the aid.

“There were a lot of people who gave a coup, there were people who used the son protocol twice, two brothers, a lot of things. It has to be seen on a case-by-case basis. But nobody says that 40 million received it. There is also a mistake, a mistake by the interested party. There is no fault of ours, “said the president.

According to Bolsonaro, the system that qualifies workers to receive the emergency benefit is an “artificial intelligence program” and that, in a second step, the benefit must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis. “Caixa people are working from Monday to Saturday, because on a case-by-case basis, there are seven million or so (who did not receive the benefit).”

The payment of the first of three estimated installments of emergency income has been troubled throughout the country. Especially in the first weeks, thousands of people were forced to spend the night in the lines of Caixa Econômica Federal branches, generating agglomerations and increasing the risk of contamination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the night Estadão accompanied a crowd that gathered at the door of an agency in the south of São Paulo. Among workers waiting to receive the benefit, the main complaints are system failures, registration errors and difficulty in access. Many complained about the reduced number of employees who worked at the agency.

According to the president, rigor exists to prevent fraud. “I can’t send you to pay, because then I’m going to be involved in some type of crime and my life is over, right? It’s not even a loss of mandate, I’m going to jail. Forty million have been paid, the rest is in the fine fabric, I’m sorry, “he added.

See too:

Coronavirus: how long it takes to recover patients with covid-19

.