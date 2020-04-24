Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro denied on Friday that he sought to interfere in judicial affairs and blamed those accusations on calculations by his resigning Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, motivated by his “ego” and by the ambition of being appointed member of the Supreme Court. .

In a national chain statement, Bolsonaro said he “put a lot of effort” into maintaining good relations with his most popular minister, an emblem of the fight against corruption, who announced his resignation after the president dismissed the head of the Federal Police.

“Unfortunately, or fortunately, [Moro] he resolved to call a press conference to make unfounded accusations, “Bolsonaro said.

The far-right president added that before Moro spoke, he told several deputies: “Today you will meet a person who has a commitment to himself, his ego, but not Brazil”

Moro resigned after the dismissal of the director general of the Federal Police (PF), Maurício Valeixo. “I have no way to keep the commitments I made, without working conditions, without having how to preserve the autonomy of the FP” or being “forced to agree with political interference in the FP,” he explained.

Valeixo was one of Moro’s main collaborators from the time the latter was in charge, as trial judge, of the Lava Jato operation, the largest anti-corruption investigation in the history of Brazil.

But according to Bolsonaro, Moro would have told him that he would accept the departure of Valeixo in November, when a vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) must be opened due to the retirement of one of its eleven magistrates.

Moro, according to Bolsonaro, told him: “You can replace Valeixo in November, after being named in the STF.”

Shortly after, the former judge denied this accusation: “The permanence of (…) Valeixo, was never used as a bargaining chip for my appointment to the STF. If that were my objective, I would have agreed yesterday with the replacement of the Director General of the PF “.