Bolsonaro bets for a 5-0 from Brazil to Argentina in the final of the Copa América

07/08/2021 at 10:06 PM CEST

.

The President of Brazil, Jair bolsonaro, predicted this Thursday a resounding victory of the national team by 5-0 over Argentina, in the final of the Copa América to be played on Saturday at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

“The only rivalry between us will take place next Saturday at the Maracana. I will advance the result: 5-0“, the president predicted with laughter, addressing his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández, at the virtual summit of Mercosur.

La Canarinha and La Albiceleste, led by Neymar and Lionel Messi, respectively, they will fight to be the new champion of a Copa América that has been involved in a huge controversy to be held in Brazil with the coronavirus pandemic out of control.

Bolsonaro, the leader of a Brazilian far right that denies the seriousness of COVID-19, was one of the main drivers in bringing the tournament to Brazil at the last minute, after Argentina and Colombia gave up on it for various reasons, including the pandemic .

The Copa América, which began on June 13, has been held no fans in the stadium stands and in the midst of a climate of disinterest on the part of the Brazilian population, motivated in part by the serious health and economic situation.

With almost 530,000 deaths and 19 million positives, Brazil is the country in Latin America most affected by covid-19, the second in the world with the most fatalities and the third with the most infected, behind only the United States and India.