Brazil Avenue is an audience phenomenon in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. Some chapters put the reprise in the daily ranking of the five most watched programs on TV. Journalist and deepfaker Bruno Sartori hitched a ride on this success and created yet another controversial video with political protagonists.

This time, the satire Avenida Brasilia put Jair Bolsonaro and Sergio Moro in one of the main scenes in the Globe, originally aired in 2012: Nina (Débora Falabella) cornered her enemy Carminha (Adriana Esteves) with pictures of the villain in the arms of her lover Max (Marcello Novaes) in picture frames scattered around the typhoon mansion (Murilo Benício).

Bolsonaro’s face was applied to Carminha’s face in a debauchery about the conflict with Sergio Moro

Photo: Canal Bruno Sartori / Reproduction

In the farcical version, the president’s face was placed in Carminha’s and Moro’s face in place of Nina’s face. The portraits show screenshots of conversations in a message app, alluding to the leak made by the former Lava Jato judge when he resigned and fired on the ex-boss at Planalto.

The text of one of the prints was taken from a tense conversation between Rafa and Flayslane at BBB20, when the influencer called the singer “incoherent”, “false” and “superb” and even said “I don’t like you”.

In the humor video, after Carminha / Bolsonaro showed surprise and apprehension with the prints, Moro / Nina asks, sarcastically: “So, did you like it?” Then, another sequence of the soap opera shows Carminha / Bolsonaro shouting “Damn! Hell! Hell!”

The now ex-super-minister appears as Nina, the character who seeks justice on Avenida Brasil

Photo: Canal Bruno Sartori / Reproduction

Bruno Sartori became famous on the internet and was interviewed on some TV shows, including Pedro Bial’s Conversa com Bial, to explain the deepfake technique, which uses artificial intelligence to reproduce a person’s appearance, expressions and voice in another. The productions of the journalist mocking President Jair Bolsonaro have already yielded more than likes and millions of views: he was cursed and threatened. He said he was unmoved by the attacks and plans to continue making videos inspired by the tragicomic political world of Brazil.

Watch one of the satires:

