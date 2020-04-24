BRASILIA – Hours after the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) confirmed the departure of Maurício Valeixo of the command of the Federal Police, President Jair Bolsonaro refused to comment on the resignation when he left the Palácio do Alvorada on the morning of this Friday, 24, and countered by saying that the press “got it all wrong” the previous day. At 11 am, the Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, will give a press conference announcing his departure from office.

On Thursday, after being warned by the president that Valeixo would be fired, Moro told several government interlocutors that he would assess whether he would remain in office if the PF chief was changed. Behind the scenes, ministers of the Planalto Palace took action to try to prevent Moro from leaving and to find a name for the Federal Police that would satisfy both. Valeixo’s replacement has not yet been announced.

“Press, you missed everything yesterday,” Bolsonaro told reporters, after greeting supporters.

Then the president used social media to talk indirectly about Valeixo’s dismissal. Bolsonaro cited Law 13,047 of 2014, which reorganizes the career of federal police officers. The Chief Executive highlighted the article of the legislation that establishes that the position of director-general of the institution is appointed by the President of the Republic. Although it is the president’s prerogative, traditionally the choice is made by the Minister of Justice.

– Law 13,047 / 2014 “Art. 2º-C. The position of Director-General, NOMINATED BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC, is a private Federal Police delegate who is part of the special class.” pic.twitter.com/Sc7XT6wxkI – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 24, 2020

The publication accompanied a photo of Valeixo’s exoneration decree with the excerpt “EXONERAR, upon request” highlighted in yellow.

After Moro’s resistance to Valeixo’s resignation was reported in the press, supporters of the president, following a planalto strategy, went on to say that it was “fake news.” Both Moro and the president’s interlocutors confirmed the new crisis behind the scenes.

In practice, Valeixo had already dealt with Moro, at the beginning of the year, about his departure from the position of general director of the corporation. A man trusted by the former Lava Jato judge, the delegate showed exhaustion in office, referring to a tense 2019 in charge of the PF. The minister was trying to find a name he trusted for the post before the departure was made official, but he was surprised by Bolsonaro’s statement that the change in the corporation would occur.

In the morning, the president received at the Alvorada the minister of the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, and the government leader in the Chamber, deputy Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), in addition to other deputy deputies of the government. During the day, Bolsonaro’s official schedule of appointments also includes meetings with Ministers Tarcísio de Freitas, of Infrastructure, and Rogério Marinho, of Regional Development.

