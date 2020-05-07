Operation against fires and illegal deforestation will be valid for one month, but may be extended up to 60 days. Deforestation alerts rose almost 30% in March compared to last year, says Inpe. President Jair Bolsonaro authorized the deployment of Armed Forces troops to combat outbreaks of fire and illegal deforestation in the Legal Amazon this Thursday (05/07) . The decree was published in the Federal Official Gazette.

Operation should combat fires and illegal deforestation

The authorization was given three months earlier than in 2019, when deforestation and fires recorded a dramatic jump, arousing criticism from the international community to the federal government’s management of the crisis.

The Law and Order Guarantee (GLO) operation will be valid from May 11 to June 10 in preventive and repressive actions in the border strip, indigenous lands, federal environmental conservation units and in other federal areas of the region, which includes the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins and part of Maranhão.

The performance may be extended to state areas at the request of the governors and, as last year, it may also be extended up to 60 days. GLO missions are carried out by the express order of the Presidency of the Republic and take place for a limited time when traditional public security forces are exhausted.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão said last week that the government was planning to send military personnel to the Legal Amazon as part of a project to establish bases in the Amazon to combat deforestation. Environmental advocates say the Armed Forces’ presence should curb illegal forest destruction in the short term, but warn that the Army cannot permanently replace the work of environmental agencies.

According to data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the number of deforestation alerts in the Legal Amazon was higher in the first months of 2020 compared to last year. In March, for example, the areas on alert went from 251.42 km² in 2019 to 326.49 km² in the same month this year – equivalent to an increase of almost 30%.

The first quarter coincides with the rainy season in the region, a time when the destruction of the forest tends to recede, as time hampers the work of illegal loggers.

Last year, Bolsonaro decided to send troops to the area after the international community mobilized against increased fires in the world’s largest rainforest, responsible for capturing greenhouse gases that cause global warming. In 2019, the government sent the Armed Forces to the burning region only in August.

