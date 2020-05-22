President Jair Bolsonaro this Thursday, in the broadcast of his weekly Live, that the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, release the return of Rio de Janeiro football. The matter, according to Bolsonaro, was discussed at a meeting with the mayor himself, this afternoon. The theme divides the city’s own clubs.

“I was with Crivella today talking about the return of football. At first, many players were against it, and now it is another understanding. Obviously, without a crowd. It is in the hands of Marcelo Crivella”, commented the President of the Republic.

President Jair Bolsonaro during live

Photo: Playback / Estadão

“The players want it. What matters is this: the players want to play again. And after all, he doesn’t know how long this pandemic is going to happen and everyone asks for it there. I hope Marcelo Crivella decides to authorize the return of the Carioca championship I hope that the same happens in the other States “, reinforced Bolsonaro.

The president said that the Ministry of Health could issue a favorable opinion on football matches in Brazil. “As far as the Ministry of Health is concerned, it is favorable to give an opinion in this regard, so that we can watch a football on Saturday, Sunday. It even helps to leave the people at home, less stressed.”

The issue puts the big four in Rio in opposite fields. Vasco and Flamengo are in favor of the resumption, while Botafogo and Fluminense call for greater caution at the moment. The presidents of the first two clubs even had lunch with Bolsonaro on Tuesday in Brasilia.

On the occasion, they discussed the return of Brazilian football and also the possibility of both teams resuming their training at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. That’s because Crivella prevented the return of activities in Rio. Even so, Flamengo resumed work on Tuesday, contrary to the decision of the city.

The State of Rio de Janeiro confirmed on Thursday another 175 deaths by covid-19 and 1,717 new cases of the disease in the period of 24 hours, according to a bulletin released by the state health department. Now the State has added 3,412 deaths and 32,089 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

