May Ipespe XP poll concluded this Tuesday, the 19th, confirms the tendency of an increase in the disapproval of President Jair Bolsonaro and a reduction in his approval. According to the survey, the group that considers the government good or excellent has fluctuated from 27% in the round concluded on April 30 to 25% now.

Those who rated management as bad or terrible were 49% and 50%, respectively, to 31% and 42% in the previous survey, on April 24. In the same vein, expectations for the rest of the government also deteriorate, which is now 48% negative and 27% positive, compared to 46% and 30% in April.

A similar movement occurs in the economic area, in which the group that assesses that the economy is on the wrong path jumped from 52% to 57%, while those who see the economy in the right way went from 32% to 28%.

Still, 34% said that someone in their home has already received emergency aid of R $ 600 and another 14% said that they will still receive the money.

The XP Ipespe survey heard a thousand people across the country between the 16th and 18th of May. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.

Respondents were also asked about the impacts of the coronavirus crisis. For 68%, the worst is yet to come, while 22% estimate that the worst is over.

Research shows that support for social isolation as a means of coping with the pandemic remains high. For 76%, it is the best way to prevent and try to avoid increased contamination by the coronavirus, while 7% disagree. Another 14% rate that he is being exaggerated. Regarding the duration of the isolation, 57% argue that it should continue until the risk of contagion is small.

The survey also records a reduction in the positive assessment of the governors’ action to face the crisis. 46% say that the performance is good or excellent, against 53% in the last survey. Those who believe that performance is bad or terrible went from 16% to 23%. Bolsonaro’s performance in the crisis is seen as good or great by 21% and as bad or terrible by 58%.

