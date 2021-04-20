Bolsonaro appoints directors of the Central Bank of Brazil for fixed periods

BRASILIA, April 20 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday appointed Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto and seven directors to serve fixed-term terms on the monetary authority’s board.

The appointments were published in the Official Gazette, a procedural step after Congress approved central bank autonomy in February that established fixed terms for directors that no longer coincide with the presidential election cycle.

Campos Neto and the directors Carolina de Assis Barros and Otávio Ribeiro Dámaso will remain in their positions until December 31, 2024, according to the decree.

Directors Fabio Kanczuk and João Manoel Pinho de Mello will serve until December 31, 2021, Bruno Serra and Paulo Sérgio Neves de Souza will serve until February 28, 2023 and Mauricio Costa de Moura’s term ends on December 31, 2023 .

Fernanda Nechio said last month that she would soon resign as director of international affairs and corporate risks at the central bank, citing personal reasons. His replacement, Fernanda Magalhães Rumenos Guardado, will be in office until December 31, 2023 if approved by the Senate, according to the decree.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)