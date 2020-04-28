The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, announced this Tuesday as the new Minister of Justice and Public Security to the Presbyterian lawyer and pastor André de Almeida Mendonça, replacing ex-judge Sergio Moro, who resigned last Friday denouncing “political interference” by the head of state

EFE –

The decision was published in the Official diary, where the president also announced the appointment of Alexandre Ramagen, a trusted man of the Bolsonaro clan, as the new director of the Federal Police, replacing Mauricio Valeixo, whose dismissal led to Moro’s departure.

The new minister, who is also pastor of the Presbyterian church, was in charge of the State Advocacy Office.

De Almedia Mendoça was not Bolsonaro’s first option to direct the Justice portfolio.

The far-right leader wanted Jorge Oliveira, current head of the General Secretariat of the Presidency and a man of his close confidence, for that position, but preferred to choose a person with a more technical profile, after the hints made by the former judge about his management Moro the day of his resignation.

Moro announced his resignation on Friday after Bolsonaro removed the then director general of the Federal Police Valeixo.

During the speech in which he announced his resignation, the former judge questioned the president’s political interference in the appointment of technical positions, including that of the director of the Federal Police.

Moro insinuated that this interference in the appointments was intended to stop a series of judicial investigations that would compromise three of Bolsonaro’s sons: federal deputy Eduardo, Senator Flávio and Rio de Janeiro councilman Carlos.

Two of the processes that dot the clan address a supposed “hate cabinet” that would be directed by Carlos and would be dedicated to spreading hoaxes against his political adversaries on the networks; and another would affect Flávio for allegedly illegally confiscating part of the salaries of his collaborators during his time as councilor in Rio.

The statements of Moro, who as judge brought former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to prison, led the Prosecutor’s Office to ask the Supreme Court to open an investigation into Bolsonaro for the facts, which was ordered this Monday.

However, in the same decree in which he appointed the new Minister of Justice, the president announced as director of the Federal Police Alexandre Ramage, who was Bolsonaro’s escort during the electoral campaign in October 2018 and a friend of the family since then. .

After a year and a half in power, Bolsonaro is currently experiencing the greatest political crisis of his mandate, which adds to the problems he faces due to the coronavirus pandemic, which already leaves more than 4,200 dead and is approaching 70,000 confirmed cases.

To his repeated insistence on considering COVID-19 as a “gripita”, which already made him question his management in the face of the pandemic, the departure of two of his “star” ministers is added, in less than ten days.

In addition to the resignation last Friday of the ex-judge Moro, eight days before the departure of the holder of the portfolio of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta took place.