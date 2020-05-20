President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) used social media on Wednesday morning, 20, to announce that a new protocol on the use of chloroquine in patients with covid-19 will be launched later today by the Ministry of Health. Bolsonaro has defended the use of the medicine in the early stages of the disease since the beginning of April, which caused conflicts with governors and ministers.

The president wrote: “Difficult days. We regret those who left us. Today we will have a new protocol on chloroquine by the Ministry of Health. A hope, as reported by many who used it. May God bless our Brazil.”

– Difficult days. We regret those who left us. – Today we will have a new protocol on Chloroquine by @minsaude. – A hope, as reported by many who used it. – May God bless our Brazil. pic.twitter.com/27VAHEBp0z – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) May 20, 2020

Bolsonaro’s insistence on using the drug to treat covid-19 has caused unease within his own team. Nelson Teich’s resignation, for example, was triggered by the president’s order for General Eduardo Pazuello – then executive secretary of the portfolio and currently acting minister – to sign a decree allowing the use of the drug for all patients infected by the new coronavirus.

The president had already announced yesterday, in an interview with journalist Magno Martins, that the new protocol on chloroquine would be released today. During the interview, Bolsonaro played with the theme, repeating several times during the broadcast that: , who is on the left, Tubaína. “

Despite the president’s open defense, the effects of chloroquine in the treatment of the new coronavirus have not yet been scientifically proven. Three of the leading doctors and researchers who have dedicated themselves in recent months to the study and treatment of the disease in Brazil state, unanimously, that there are still no tests to prove the effectiveness of the drug in the treatment of covid-19.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.