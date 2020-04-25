After ex-minister Sergio Moro exposing conversations to substantiate the accusations he made, President Jair Bolsonaro used his Twitter account to remember that he supported Moro during the most critical period of the episode known as “Vaza Jato”, marked by the leak of exchanges of messages between the then judge and members of the Lava Jato task force.

“Vaza Jato started in June 2019. There were systematic leaks from Sergio Moro’s conversations with MPF members. They sought to annul lawsuits and end the former judge’s reputation. In July, PT and PDT asked for his arrest. In September, they charged the STF. Bolsonaro in the parade on the 7th did this “, says the text.

Below, a photo of Bolsonaro with his hand on the shoulder of the former minister. On the occasion, the president stepped down from the presidential podium during a parade break and called on Moro and businessmen who were present to walk with him and greet people in the stands.

Moro then responded via Twitter:

“About a complaint on Mr. President’s social network about the alleged ingratitude: I also supported the PR when it was unfairly attacked. But preserving the PF from political interference is an institutional issue, the rule of law, not a personal relationship.”

On Friday night, after resigning and accusing Bolsonaro of admitting he wanted to interfere politically in the PF, asking for access to intelligence reports and investigations, Moro passed on to the Jornal Nacional images of two conversations, one with Bolsonaro himself, and another with deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP).

In one of the conversations, Bolsonaro sent a link to a story whose title pointed to PF investigations against 12 Bolsonarist deputies, and added: “one more reason to change”, referring to the change of the PF’s director general, Maurício Valeixo. The conversation would have been on Thursday morning.

Then, in a hearing, Bolsonaro informs Moro that Valeixo would be changed and Moro then warns that if this change really occurred, he would leave the government.

In another exchange of messages, Moro responds to the accusation made by Bolsonaro, in his pronouncement, that the former minister would have accepted the exchange if it happened in November, and that he would then be appointed to the Supreme Court.

Zambelli tells him to accept the change proposed by the president and go to the STF in September. Moro, who was the best man for the deputy’s wedding, replies: “Dear, I’m not for sale”.

The president’s Twitter fed the hashtag “MoroTraidor”, which has been growing on social media in response to the Bolsonarist networks leaving the former government minister.

