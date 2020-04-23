BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have already projected that 70% of the population of their countries could be infected with the new coronavirus.

“We must speak to the people: calm, tranquility. 70% will be contaminated. Or do you want me to lie here?”, Said Bolsonaro on Monday, 20, defending the end of the quarantines.

Merkel, while recognizing the high spread of the virus, advocates isolation so that cases can spread over time. Without “saturating” the health care system, she said in March.

Experts heard by the State say that without a vaccine, the disease will spread for years, but it is not possible to predict how many people will be infected, because the efficiency of quarantines must also be considered.

“It is not possible to state exactly the percentage of the population that will be infected. Epidemiologists try to estimate this value, through mathematical models, but the behavior of the virus is still uncertain”, says infectologist Leonardo Weissmann, consultant of the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI ).

The Ministry of Health and some experts point out that the transmission of the disease should fall in the country from the moment when 50% of the population has already been infected and acquire immunity. The barrier will be more “effective”, the folder said, when 70% gained antibodies to the disease.

Infectologist Eliana Bicudo said that it is possible to reach 70% of those infected, but not everyone will develop the disease. “It can take up to 2, 3 years to reach this spread. With that a large part of the population will actually be infected. Remembering that all of this if we don’t have a vaccine,” said the doctor.

For the infectologist Julival Ribeiro, as there is no immunity, everyone can get the disease. He agrees that the effective brake should occur with 70% of infected people. According to him, experts are still looking for answers on whether it is safe to get rid of social isolation people who have already had the disease.

“The future will say whether immunity is permanent,” he said. For him, there is still a risk in betting on mass exams with rapid tests, which still have shown limitations of accuracy in the results. As the State revealed, the federal government pointed a 75% chance of error in negative results for the new coronavirus in the 500,000 rapid tests donated by mining company Vale.

Ribeiro also criticizes ideas to end the social distance so that the population will soon get immunity against the disease. “In addition to overloading the health system, many people would die. We can see that it is not just a disease of the elderly,” he said.

In early April, the then executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, João Gabbardo, said he expected at least 50% of the population to become infected “over time”. “It will happen slowly. The flow only reduces when 50% of people are already immunized,” he said.

Can covid-19 disappear?

Experts also discuss whether covid-19 could stop circulating, as it did with SARS, which became an epidemic in China in 2003.

“When it manages to infect most people, covid-19 tends to disappear. This virus will stay with us at least until 2024, if it does not have vaccines and medicines,” said doctor Eliana Bicudo.

Ribeiro, on the other hand, says there is a strong concern from health authorities for a “second wave” of cases of the disease. He also says that covid-19 can mutate and even become a seasonal disease, like the flu, which is repeated year after year.

“SARS (2003 epidemic) killed practically everyone. It was a stupid virus. Whoever caught it, killed it. This, in addition to being aggressive in transmission, is doing the worst thing. It is maintaining itself. 80% of people are not sick. “He’s smart. In my opinion, I don’t think we can say at this point that he’s going to disappear. What we’re waiting for is that he could become like the flu virus. Another concern is if he mutates. That’s a big problem.” “, said the infectologist.

