Sérgio Moro’s departure from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security also had a negative impact on allies of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. Even among the most staunch supporters of the president, the handing over of the position by the former federal judge was met with regrets.

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) used her social networks to lament the end of the Moro cycle as Minister of Justice. Zambelli praised what he called Moro’s “exemplary behavior as a citizen, judge and Minister”.

“I’m sorry for Sérgio Moro’s departure from the Government. Not only for being my best man at the wedding, but mainly for his exemplary behavior as a citizen, judge and Minister. He will always have my deep admiration, as well as the gratitude of all good Brazilians. Thank you, Moro! “, She said.

Despite supporting the president, Pastor Silas Malafaia was incisive in criticizing Bolsonaro for Moro’s departure. “UNBELIEVABLE! I’m an ally of the president, NOT ALIENATED! The greatest absurdity and lack of political skill at that time. HE GIVEN MORO LETTER BRANCA.INADMISSIBLE “, wrote the pastor.

Bolsonaro’s supporter throughout the campaign, being one of the first to celebrate Bolsonaro’s electoral victory in 2018 right after the election, former Senator Magno Malta left open whether he will maintain his pro-government position by regretting Moto’s departure. “I am a BRAZILIAN, I have spoken out in defense of the government and the president ..! This is the film I did not want to see ..! Anything but the departure of SERGIO MORO!”, He declared

