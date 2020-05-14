BRASÍLIA – After the disclosure, by judicial determination, of the results of President Jair Bolsonaro’s coronavirus tests, auxiliaries at the Planalto Palace argue that the “other bomb”, this time involving former Justice Minister Sérgio Moro, should be disarmed as before.

The understanding is that the release of the video clip of the ministerial meeting targeted by the Supreme Court (STF) inquiry benefits Bolsonaro in the accusation that he tried to interfere in the command of the Federal Police and can minimize the wear on the image of the president.

The apparent tranquility of the president and the confidence of his assistants come from the fact that, before delivering the video to the courts, the content was thoroughly studied by Planalto to verify if the president could incur the crime of liability in any part.

The conclusion, according to the president’s interlocutors, is that, despite the profanity and some “tight skirts” involving the Supreme Court, China and governors, the section under investigation is not overwhelming evidence of Moro’s accusations that he was pressured to change the FEDERAL POLICE.

Ministers Jorge Oliveira, from the General Secretariat of the Presidency, and José Levi, Attorney General of the Union, were in charge of analyzing the video. The recording was restricted to a group of extremely confident assistants after Minister Celso de Mello requested the recording of the meeting on May 5 in full. Until the delivery of the video on Friday, the 8th, the content was reviewed several times.

Bolsonaro has emphatically stated that he did not speak the words Federal police nor oversight throughout the video. He also said that he did not refer to Moro when he spoke of changing his personal security. “I didn’t say his name in the video. There is no word Sergio Moro. I covered my personal security in Rio de Janeiro. The PF does not make my personal security, who does is the GSI “, said the president on the morning of this Wednesday, 13.

In statements to the PF, ministers Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretariat) and Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office) claimed that the PF was mentioned when the president demanded intelligence reports from all organs of the Brazilian Intelligence System (Sisbin)

After the video was shown at the Federal Police on Tuesday, the Dean of the Supreme Court gave 48 hours to Moro, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) to speak about the lifting of the confidentiality – total or partial – of the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22. The deadline expires tomorrow.

This Wednesday, the 13th, Moro’s defense asked the minister Celso de Mello, rapporteur of inquiry, who determines the full disclosure of the April 22 meeting or that, at least, “all the president’s speeches be made public during such a meeting”. The lawyers’ argument is that, as it is an official government act, the full disclosure of the content will feature a “real civic lesson”.

Planalto’s allies, however, see the request as an attempt by Moro to erode the president’s image precisely with matters not relevant to the investigation. Some ministers argue that the release of the video on the PF may undermine the credibility of the former Minister of Justice, who even before he left the government was seen as an opponent of the president in the 2022 elections.

AGU should ask that only portions of the video be released. On Wednesday, Bolsonaro said that he would release the video for him and would talk to the attorney general of the Union to disclose the part involving Minister Moro. “Everything that deals with the investigation, on my part, is released, there is no secrecy about anything. But not when it comes to commercial, international or personal matters,” said the president.

The attorney general Augusto Aras is expected to comment on the release of the video on Thursday, 14. The trend is for him to advocate that only excerpts related to the investigation be published.

