The president Jair Bolsonaro admitted, on Friday (17), when he inaugurated the new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, who in case of a bad result in the conduct he defended in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, will be held responsible for an eventual worsening of the situation.

“Opening trade is a risk that I run, because if it gets worse it comes to my lap,” Bolsonaro said at Teich’s inauguration ceremony.

Even so, the president insisted on the need to relax social isolation, even though he stressed that he cannot intervene directly in the situation, since the Federal Court of Justice (STF) gave governors and mayors the power to take action.

Bolsonaro made a point of praising the former minister several times Luiz Henrique Mandetta, which was exonerated last night. The minister leaves office with a positive assessment of 76% of the population, according to the latest Datafolha survey.

“I’m sure he (Mandetta) did what he thought should be done. I’m sure he leaves with a clear conscience. Why replace? My view is different from a minister who is focused on his ministry. My view is more Mandetta’s vision, very good, was focused on health, life. Mine was the economy, employment, Paulo Guedes (Minister of Economy), “said Bolsonaro.

“I am sure Mandetta did his best and I am grateful. There are no winners and losers here,” he added.

Bolsonaro dismissed Mandetta from the command of the Ministry of Health for disagreeing with the then minister’s stance on tackling the pandemic.

The president argues that only members of the at-risk group should be isolated, while Mandetta publicly recommended that the population follow the directions of the governors to stay at home to prevent the spread of the disease – which are also defended by the World Health Organization (WHO) .

